Stay connected with half price Jitterbug phones and medical alerts

Health and safety for the older generation can be enhanced by new technologies, something Lively and Best Buy Health have utilized in their products since launching in 2018.

The pair came together to support older adults in taking advantage of a range of different services and solutions to live their lives to the fullest.

These products are designed for the older generation and their caregivers and include mobile phones and medical alert devices. Anyone looking to enjoy peace of mind and has purchased a product can enjoy 50% off Lively and Best Buy Health’s Jitterbug devices and alerts for a limited time.

Why choose Lively and Best Buy Health

With device plans starting from as low as $14.99/month, these easy-to-use phones and medical alert devices can help users feel connected, safe and more secure whether in their own homes or on the move.

If you already have a phone or mobile device you like and feel comfortable with, the Lively SIM Card lets you enjoy Lively services - including 24/7 emergency help - on your own compatible smartphone.

Here are some of the devices where users can enjoy 50% off:

Jitterbug Smartphone

( Lively )

The Jitterbug Smartphone deal includes Unlimited Talk & Text plus 1GB data from $19.99/mo. The device’s features include easy access to voice typing, video chat, internet, maps and directions.

Jitterbug Flip2 Cell Phone

The Flip2 is the range’s easiest cell phone to help users stay connected. Plans start from $14.99/mo with the phone featuring big, backlit buttons and one-touch speed dial.

Both phones have specific features designed to be invaluable for users including simple navigation, powerful speakers and long-lasting batteries. They also include:

Urgent Response

With the touch of the dedicated button, Urgent Response connects users to support agents who can offer round-the-clock support for any emergency.

Lively Link app

The app enables friends and family to receive alerts on their smartphone whenever Urgent Response is contacted.

Nurse On-Call

Nurses or doctors can provide medical advice anytime, even on nights or at weekends. These medical professionals can be asked questions or contacted for prescriptions or updates for common medications.

Care Advocate

Care Advocates can develop personalized health and well-being plans for users. They can also connect you to community programs, financial resources and more.

Ask Lively

Ask Lively is the support service where you can submit questions at any time, whether you want to learn more about your device, need help with directions or sourcing contact details.

Lively Mobile2

The Lively Mobile2 gives you one-button access to Lively services and the Lively caring team which can be invaluable in case of a fall or accident. The enhanced GPS technology tracks user location while the optional Fall Detection can keep you safe by automatically calling Lively’s Urgent Response team. This 24/7 emergency support service starts at $24.99/mo.

Lively Sim Card

If you have a phone you are familiar with and like, you can get Lively’s exclusive services, including Urgent Response for help 24/7. Every Lively plan comes with Unlimited Talk, Text and 1GB of data, with the option to add more data, as well as our kind and knowledgeable caring team who are here for you day or night.

This includes no long-term contracts and US-based call agents with fast, reliable nationwide mobile coverage. You can enjoy 50% off this and other Lively and Best Buy Health’s Jitterbug devices and alerts for a limited time.

Visit lively.com to buy or learn more