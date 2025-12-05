Shop holiday gifts with heart this festive season

Finding the perfect Christmas gift can feel like a major mission — but the right brands can make it effortlessly easy. Whether you’re shopping for the tech-savvy friend who values security, the partner who deserves something sparkly and personal, or the wellness lover who craves a calm moment in the holiday season chaos, this guide has you covered.

From Secret Santa ideas for the workplace to stocking fillers for her and small gift ideas for him, Christmas gift shopping can feel overwhelming to say the least — particularly when you’re dealing with the trickiest of giftees (we’re looking at you, mother-in-laws and fathers).

As such, we’re spotlighting thoughtful picks from brands known for their quality, intention and charm. From privacy-first digital tools to customizable jewelry and soothing self-care essentials, these gifts go beyond the ordinary and show just how much you care.

Jewlr

Toi and Moi Ring ( Jewlr )

If you’re looking for a gift that feels personal — something that turns the holidays into a moment worth remembering — Jewlr is the perfect place to start. The North American brand is known for handcrafted, made-to-order jewelry that celebrates life’s most meaningful connections. With options to add names, initials, birthstones and custom engravings, every piece becomes a lasting keepsake created just for the person you love.

A go-to destination for heartfelt gifts throughout December, the label carefully crafts each design from start to finish using quality materials such as sterling silver, solid gold and ethically sourced gemstones. Not sure where to begin? The Toi et Moi ring beautifully pairs two birthstones to symbolize love and connection, while the Personalized Initial Necklace with Gemstone lets you add that bespoke touch. If you’re a last-minute shopper, you’re bound to find an eleventh-hour gift from Jewlr that dazzles.

Order by December 15 with free standard shipping to ensure your gift arrives in time for Christmas.

Shop now

Proton

( Proton )

While at first it may not seem like the most exciting buy, a subscription to a VPN (virtual private network) service is actually an incredibly practical gift — with Proton being a leading brand that you can trust. A VPN encrypts your online activity, which prevents websites (and even your own internet provider) from tracking what you do online. This helps keep your digital life safe, which is paramount. Proton VPN is fast and private and can be used on any device, anywhere, so you can browse securely and keep your IP address hidden.

Sounds like a savvy gift for holiday season? Well the good news is, right now, you can get 75 percent off too when signing up to a 24-month subscription. That takes the price down to $2.99 (instead of $9.99) per month. This is a meaningful present to protect their digital experience, year-round.

Shop now