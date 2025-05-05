Meet the HP Smart Tank series — your next printer for 2025

Although over recent years we've moved away from printing excessive materials, especially at home, there come many times when a printer is absolutely essential and having a good one can make all the difference. Home printers are incredibly valuable appliances to have in any at-home set up where work, study or play is concerned, and if there's one brand we can trust to provide a stellar printer every time, it’s HP.

One of the tech brand’s recent and innovative creations is the Smart Tank range – a selection of printers designed for the modern workplace, with an impressive range of connectivity options and features. Hardworking enough to use in the office, but small enough to find space for at home, the HP Smart Tank printer series is a must-have for anybody who wants to create high quality, mess-free prints, scans and copies, without spending a fortune.

Despite being an at-home printer, the HP Smart Tanks deliver vibrant colors and sharp text every time, making them suitable for personal and professional projects. When you purchase one of the Smart Tank machines, you'll also know that you're making a more conscious move – being Energy Star certified models with recyclable ink bottles that contribute to eco-friendly printing practices.

If you think you’d benefit from a HP Smart Tank printer, but aren’t quite sure which model is for you, keep reading for some tips and tricks, so you can make a smart buy. Get ready to say hello to the Smart Tank family.

HP Smart Tank 5101: Was $249.99, now $179.99, HP.com

HP Smart Tank 5101 ( HP )

Top pick for: Students

As the most affordable HP Smart Tank model, the 5101 is a perfect pick for students and young adults who need a printer strong enough to contend with masses of coursework, but don’t need anything particularly fancy. Sustainably built, the cost-per-use of a HP Smart Tank is particularly low, thanks to the machine’s high-capacity ink tanks – making it an economical choice for savvy students.

This printer is capable of printing, copying, and scanning, making it suitable for a variety of tasks, and can print up to 12 pages per minute.

In more great news, you can currently save $70 on the HP Smart Tank 5101, leaving you with more cash to spend on nights out with your classmates.

HP Smart Tank 6001: $344.99, HP.com

HP Smart Tank 6001 ( HP )

Top pick for: Families

Families who have a mix of printing tasks to do will benefit from the HP Smart Tank 6001, which is a perfect middle ground for those who are drawn to the low operating costs of the 5001 but want to enjoy more features. This spec has capabilities to allow for automatic two-sided printing, and pairs well with the HP Smart app.

Children will find the HP Smart Tank 6001 easy enough to use, with its user-friendly control panel, and voice-activated printing, so printing off homework will be a breeze.

HP Smart Tank 7602 ( HP )

Top pick for: Small business owners

The state-of-the-art Smart Tank, the 7602 is the all-singing, all-dancing model, which is wireless, and has abilities to print, copy, scan, fax and has an automatic document feeder. This printer is the fastest of all models, with an impressive speed of 15ppm for black and white documents, and 9ppm for colored pages. If you’re looking to keep up with a busy stack of orders and need a printer that will work well with your speed, without compromising on quality, the Smart Tank 7602 is the printer for you.

There’s so much more that you can do with your HP Smart Tank, including printing some pretty professional looking banners, cards, worksheets, and so much more, thanks to HP Printables. There, you can discover over 1,500 free activities, learning tools and crafts to download and print for free, knowing that they’ll be compatible with your new Smart Tank purchase.

Visit the HP store now to buy your Smart Tank