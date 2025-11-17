Only at iHerb: The exclusive California Gold Nutrition NMN

Founded in California in 1996, iHerb has successfully become one of the world’s largest online platforms dedicated to wellness. It's home to over 50,000 vitamins, minerals, supplements and other health and wellness products, and has a global reach of more than 180 countries.

It's also now one of the few retailers able to sell the newly approved Nicotinamide Mononucleotide supplement, otherwise known as NMN (which is much easier to both say and remember). The supplement is widely championed for its promotion of overall wellness and vitality, so it's welcome news that NMN was approved for use in the US in September 2025 following the new FDA ruling.

But what is NMN? It's a form of vitamin B3 and is the precursor molecule to ­Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide (NAD⁺), an essential co-enzyme that's part of hundreds of cellular reactions in the body, meaning it supports all bodily processes.

NMN has been on the radar of wellness enthusiasts for some time, and is the supplement that has sparked the most buzz lately. Undeniably, that's mostly down to the excitement around its anti-aging support effects.

Trying to find the elixir of youth, for many of us, is a lifelong search. From drinking more water, to using intensely moisturizing creams, opting for high SPF and getting at least eight hours’ sleep, these rituals are all associated with a healthy complexion and body. We know there’s no single fix-all remedy – but NMN can help boost vitality in the right direction as it promotes cellular energy and the production of collagen and elastin, too.

And as people look beyond vitamins to support healthy aging, NMN supplements are fast becoming one of the go-to ways for people to look after their overall health. NMN supplements may also help reduce inflammation and improve recovery and energy levels. Though its popularity is also down to how easily it can be built into your existing wellness regime with convenient capsules that don't require any time-consuming prep work.

These little vegan-friendly capsules’ secret weapon is that NAD+ is present in all cells of the body, and so they help support the entire body to regenerate cell health – which is valuable as NAD+ naturally declines over time as we age. Through this cellular process, the capsules support all the key functions of the body, including the nervous system and can enable better focus – something we all need in our ever-growing digital age – as well as cognitive function.

NMN can also be a great supplement for enhancing recovery and sporting performance, whether that's following a run, or during an intense gym session, as it can help with boosting energy, stamina, and metabolic resilience. One of the most important parts of our bodies isn't missing out either – our immune system, as NMN can help support maintenance of a healthy gut, and we all know how important that is.

iHerb’s NMN, from the California Gold Nutrition company, comes in two supply sizes, lasting two (60 capsules) or four (180 capsules) months, and can be taken daily, with or without food. Great for anyone with allergies, it's free of gluten, GMOs and soy and has been independently verified too.

So, if you need a helping hand with overall wellness and anti-aging support, NMN could be the easy all-rounder addition for your wellness regime.

