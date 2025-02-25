Incredible travel ideas you don’t want to miss

Planning a vacation and in need of some inspiration? We’ve got you covered. This curated list of extraordinary travel ideas, resorts and useful products is sure to spark your wanderlust and help you plan your next unforgettable trip.

Soar through the Costa Rican jungle

( El Santuario Canopy Adventure )

If you’re seeking the thrill of adventure, why not race across the jungle on a mile-long double zip-line.

The El Santuario Canopy Adventure tour in Manuel Antonio, Costa Rica, offers an unforgettable experience zip-lining through a 500-acre private rainforest reserve. Guided by professional guides, guests navigate 14 platforms, 11 zip-lines, a tree belay and six hanging bridges while spotting wildlife like sloths, monkeys and tropical birds.

Highlights include a miles-long tandem zip-line and a platform in a 65ft-tall Ceiba tree. With a focus on safety and sustainability, the tour uses an automatic braking system and eco-friendly practices.

The experience ends with a traditional Costa Rican lunch and complimentary photos taken by the company’s photographers. It’s a must-do for families and adventure-seekers alike.

Hit the spa in a Northumberland country estate

( Maften Hall )

Northumberland’s first – and only – five-star hotel, Maften Hall is a dreamy destination for a luxurious spa getaway.

Set on just over 300 acres of picturesque parkland, it’s a place where couples, families, and friends can relax and unwind. Rich in history, this luxury country retreat offers a variety of elegant rooms – from cozy, romantic classics to opulent suites.

The Retreat at Maften Hall features expert therapists ready to provide next-level treatments using premium wellness products from Germaine de Capuccini.

The Retreat’s glass-roofed 15-meter spa pool, along with the signature whirlpool bath, sauna, steam room, and aromatherapy room, all promise a revitalising escape from the worries and stresses of the world outside.

Book the ultimate diving trip at a Caribbean paradise resort

( Buddy Dive Resort Bonaire )

If you love diving or are interested in giving it a go, Buddy Dive Resort Bonaire is the holiday destination for you.

This laid-back Caribbean gem is worth the visit. Experience authentic Caribbean culture, breathtaking natural surroundings — both above and below water — and the perfect diving conditions. Buddy Dive Resort Bonaire provides a unique diving experience that emphasizes the freedom to explore however you please.

There are more than 60 incredible dive sites to choose from, many accessible by shore, giving you the chance to discover the mesmerizing reefs at your own pace. The resort offers vehicle rental, spacious accommodation, unlimited shore diving, breakfast, airport transfers and much more to make your stay an unforgettable experience.

All you have to do is load up your gear, hop in your truck and explore more than 60 dive sites from shore.

Discover a sustainable lagoon resort in the Maldives

( Sirru Fen Fushi Private Lagoon Resort )

Located on the Shaviyani Atoll, Sirru Fen Fushi Private Lagoon Resort is home to 120 luxury villas in one of the Maldives’ largest lagoons.

Stretching from one side of the island to the other, the infinity pool leads to the Coralarium, the Maldives’ first and only coral regeneration project — an underwater installation by artist Jason deCaires Taylor.

Head for the resort’s sustainability lab where you can create bespoke souvenirs from plastic washed ashore. Sail away to a nearby island for a romantic picnic, join a sunset dolphin cruise aboard a private yacht or experience an array of exhilarating watersports.

Opt for a diving trip to the six-mile-long house reef to swim alongside tropical fish and witness manta rays cruise through cleaning stations. The Arufen Spa takes guests on a multi-sensory wellbeing journey that infuses the earth, air, fire and water into every treatment.

Embrace romance and luxury at an all-inclusive resort in the Maldives

( Dusit Thani Maldives )

The Maldives’ first UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Dusit Thani Maldives, is located on Mudhdhoo Island in Baa Atoll.

The resort offers 94 elegant villas and residences, each blending luxurious Thai furnishings with a Maldivian twist.

Guests can explore a variety of amazing offerings, including a seamless round-trip transfer for two, a curated selection of beverages, a private gourmet dinner paired with fine wines, rejuvenating wellness spa treatments, an engaging cooking class, a professional couple’s photoshoot, and exclusive activities like a glass-bottom kayak adventure.

From intimate in-villa experiences to personalized butler service, Dusit Thani Maldives promises a relaxing, romantic getaway like no other.

Discover best Bali’s luxury resorts

( Komaneka Resorts )

Komaneka Resorts offers a collection of boutique properties in Bali, blending upscale luxury with natural beauty.

Each resort features a modern take on Balinese architecture, delivering exceptional service and attention to detail. Komaneka at Monkey Forest boasts minimalist design, vegan dining and a wellness program.

Komaneka at Tanggayuda offers villas with volcanic stone bathtubs and views of Batukaru Volcano. Komaneka at Bisma combines luxurious spaces with a spa and dining overlooking lush landscapes. Komaneka at Rasa Sayang provides a peaceful retreat with spacious living areas and tranquil gardens. Komaneka at Keramas Beach features beachfront villas with breathtaking ocean views.

Guests can also explore the Komaneka Fine Art Gallery, showcasing contemporary works by local artists. Current exhibitions include Pop-Up by I Made Arya Palguna and Alchemy of Shadows by Ketut Suwidiarta.

Use code GETMORE here to access discounted rates on complimentary amenities such as laundry, cocktails, afternoon tea, yoga class and cultural activities. Offer valid for 360 days from booking date.

Go snorkeling and diving in the pristine waters of the Banda Sea

( Wakatobi )

Wakatobi, nestled in the heart of the Coral Triangle, offers world-class snorkeling and diving in the pristine Banda Sea.

This biodiverse paradise teems with over 700 coral species and thousands of marine creatures, all enjoyed with 24/7 five-star service. Explore over 40 diverse dive and snorkel sites with expert guides, including a variety of family-friendly options.

Beyond the underwater wonders, indulge in a range of watersports, rejuvenating spa treatments and enriching cultural excursions, from birdwatching to private boat trips. Savor exceptional cuisine at the resort’s beachside restaurant, where the menu features both international and regional specialties.

Accommodations include charming bungalows nestled in a palm grove along a white-sand beach, oceanfront pool villas offering breathtaking sunset views over the reef and new Courtyard Residences featuring private pools, full kitchens, and enhanced privacy with dedicated service.

Enjoy the breathtaking scenery of Norwegian fjords

( Visit Sognefjord )

Longing to create new memories surrounded by crystal-clear waters, lush greenery and towering mountains?

You’re in luck. It’s never been easier to travel to Norway and its world-famous fjords, including Sognefjord. A direct flight from the US makes for an affordable and quick journey to Norway’s Vestland region — a unique kingdom of fjords that promises an experience like no other.

Discover the UNESCO-listed Urnes Stave Church and join a Fjord Cruise on the stunning UNESCO-listed Nærøyfjord. Embark on a road trip across the breathtaking National Scenic Routes.

Get into the Viking spirit as you explore the world-famous and charming village of Flåm, located on the shores of the fjord, and visit Stegastein Viewpoint for panoramic views of the fjord and surrounding mountains.

Want to find the best hotels, restaurants and transportation options in the area?

Unwind and relax in a historic Portuguese hotel

( Convento do Espinheiro )

Set across eight acres of stunning natural landscape, Convento do Espinheiro is housed in a magnificent 15th-century convent in Évora, Portugal.

Offering 92 elegant rooms, the hotel prides itself on its outstanding service, with a 24-hour reception, gym, airport shuttle and babysitting services. Indulge in excellent gastronomical options — either its fine-dining restaurant, the more informal Italian option, or opt for a lighter meal at the pool bar.

Take a dip in the outdoor garden pool or the heated indoor pool, before playing a game of tennis or padel and enjoying a massage at the spa.

A dedicated concierge will take you on a guided tour of Convento do Espinheiro, sharing the secrets and legends that are part of its rich history, before a wine tasting at the gothic Cistern, where you’ll sample three of this prestigious region’s best offerings.

Take control of your next adventure

( Baboo Travel )

Tired of rigid travel packages or spending hours piecing together your perfect trip? With Baboo Travel, you’re in charge. Whether you want a fully personalized itinerary crafted by a local expert or the freedom to tweak a handpicked route, Baboo makes it effortless.

Discover hidden cultural gems, off-the-beaten-path experiences, and seamless travel planning — all in one place. Baboo’s local specialists handle everything — accommodations, transport, and activities — so you can focus on the adventure.

As a B-Corp-certified company, every trip directly supports local communities and sustainable travel. No stress, no wasted time — just the freedom to explore, your way.

Get $150 off your dream trip today with code BAB150 at baboo.travel. Offer valid until 31 May 2025. T&Cs apply.

Discover the ultimate travel companion in an app

( GuideAlong )

GuideAlong is a leading provider of GPS-powered audio tours, offering self-guided experiences for road trips and scenic drives across the US, Canada and beyond.

The app functions like it’s a personal guide you have with you in the car, providing guided commentary that plays automatically based on the user’s location.

As you drive, GuideAlong offers behind-the-scenes stories, local tips and helpful directions, along with insights into upcoming sights and side trips, giving travellers the flexibility to decide where to stop.

Because the app relies on the phone’s GPS signal, there’s no need for a network or wi-fi during the tour. Whether exploring Hawaii, Yellowstone, or any national park, GuideAlong is the ideal travel companion for those who prefer to set their own pace and itinerary, offering a hassle-free, immersive experience.

Save 15% with code DIRECT15 at guidealong.com. Offer ends 31 December 2025.

