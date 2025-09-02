Step into fall with Jellycat’s iconic companions for Halloween, Christmas, and beyond

Fall is often seen as the unofficial start of gifting season. The crunch of leaves underfoot, the flicker of jack-o’-lanterns in windows, even the hums of holiday music on the radio – the nuances of this time of year encourage playful purchases, be it for your home or your loved ones. And that’s where Jellycat has found its niche.

For 25 years, the brand has reimagined what a soft companion can be, creating characters that are equal parts collectible and comforting. Its designs are equally classic and inventive, spanning traditional bears and bunnies to seasonal characters that embody the spirit of the occasion. Think: a pumpkin with personality or a succulent with a spooky smile.

While adult collectors might hunt for Jellycat’s latest release with the same determination others reserve for concert tickets, parents hold tight to their little one’s irreplaceable bedtime favorite. Whether it’s for cuddles or jolly decoration, Jellycat speaks to all as its characters bring a sense of humor and charm to everyday life.

As the nights draw in and seasonal celebrations approach, the new collection invites you to mark the festivities in your own way, one joyful Jellycat at a time.

Spooky season stars

Halloween just became huggable with Jellycat’s eclectic ensemble of trick-or-treating friends. The Mysti Ghost floats by from above, ever the hostess with the mostest. Over at the turntables, Ooky Jack O’Lantern spins a DJ set that even mom and dad can’t resist, as Amuseables Toffee Apple brings the sugar, spice and all things nice. Heccaty Hootnightly crafts mocktails with a hint of wizardry, while the dynamic duo of Skeleton Bob and Mummy Bob cause mischief and merriment for all. Collectible, fun, and utterly lovable, these characters turn Halloween into a story-filled adventure for kids and collectors alike.

Cozy festive friends

As the fall leaves drop and the frosty mornings commence, Jellycat’s winter companions arrive to warm hearts and hearths alike. Bashful Saffyre Bunny brings tap-dancing energy to the holiday stage, while Amuseables Snowflake steals the spotlight with playful theatrics. For those who prefer woodland comforts, Bashful Luxe Bunny Pine brings warm, folksy appeal to any space, adding a cozy touch. Meanwhile, Amuseables Hot Chocolate and her sidekick Amuseables Toastie Pink and White Marshmallows promise evenings spent under blankets, with snuggles as sweet as the season itself. This crew isn’t just for decoration – they invite little traditions of their own, from sleepover parties to starring roles in the Christmas family fun.

Soft surprises for every age

Part of Jellycat’s magic lies in its sheer variety, with characters to suit all ages and occasions. The playful Amuseables range brings personality to everyday objects – from apples and pumpkins to sports balls – making them hits with kids, teens and gen-Z collectors alike. The classic Bashfuls offer sumptuous softness in a range of bunnies and bears, while seasonal specials like Plum Robin or the Bartholomew Bear Tree Decoration make for sought-after keepsakes. And, for newborns and toddlers, the Baby collection delivers the gentlest first friends.

With creations spanning loveable, classic, and collectible, Jellycat truly offers something joyful for everyone. Joy to the world, you might say.