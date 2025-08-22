Celebrate Labor Day weekend with must-have deals for every home

Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer: one last long weekend of barbecues, road trips and a little retail therapy before the school bells ring and schedules tighten. That’s right, this is your final three days (give or take) to squeeze in some fun, make the most of the sunshine and maybe even treat yourself before the fast pace of fall fully sets in.

Whether you’re refreshing your wardrobe, upgrading your home setup or hunting for a kitchen gadget to ease the stress of weeknight dinners, there’s plenty to explore. Think Levi’s timeless denim at standout prices, QVC’s must-have appliances and tech, or Vevor’s reliable tools and garden gear. Each pick is thoughtfully chosen to make life just a little smoother, a touch more stylish, and ready for whatever the season brings.

From casual staples and outdoor essentials to clever gadgets that simplify everyday life, these Labor Day deals offer a chance to carry summer’s comforts into fall – and they’re definitely worth snapping up before the long weekend slips away.

Build your perfect Labor Day with Vevor

( Vevor )

If your long weekend plans include a little DIY, a backyard refresh or some good old outdoor lounging, Vevor has you covered. Known for its affordable and reliable home improvement gear, Vevor’s Labor Day lineup makes it easy to tackle new home improvement projects without breaking the bank. From the versatile Foldable Double Decker Wagon that carries your camping essentials across all terrain, to the Camping Gazebo Screen Tent large enough to fit the whole family in, there’s something for every setup. Vevor’s in-house team works closely with top manufacturers to ensure strong factory partnerships, capped profit margins and, most importantly, that every tool and gadget is dependable and ready to withstand everyday use. Perfect for anyone looking to get more from their home this holiday weekend.

Save up to 30 per cent in Vevor’s Labor Day deals, plus an exclusive extra 8 per cent with code "VVAUGS8" before September 1. Enjoy an additional exclusive 6% off with code 'INDEPENDENT' after September 1.

Denim days are ahead thanks to Levi’s

( Levi's )

Levi’s Summer Send-Off Event brings an opportunity refresh to your wardrobe just in time for the long weekend. Score 30 per cent off sitewide* and find iconic fits designed to flatter every shape and silhouette. For her, the Premium Ribcage Full-Length jeans offer a sky-high 12-inch rise that elongates legs and defines the waist. Meanwhile, the 541™ Athletic Taper combines comfort through the thigh with a clean taper at the ankle for a sleek, modern menswear finish. Whether it’s denim for daily wear or something more cutting edge, Levi’s makes it easy to step into fall ready for anything, from casual coffee runs to high-stakes business catch ups. Experience denim done right and don’t miss this chance to snag a summer saving.

Shop Levi’s Summer Send-Off Event

Weekend wonders await at QVC

( QVC )

This Labor Day, QVC makes it easy to upgrade your weekend routine with a handpicked selection of fashion, tech and clever kitchen gadgets. Turn ordinary evenings into sweet indulgences with the Ninja CREAMi 7-in-1 Frozen Treat Maker, churning out ice cream, sorbet, milkshakes and more at the touch of a button. Or enjoy salon-level results at home with Dyson’s Jasper Plum Supersonic Nural Hair Dryer, which adapts heat and airflow automatically to keep hair healthy and styled to perfection. Whatever you’re after, there’s something for every home and lifestyle. Including best-selling vacuums and fans from Shark, because practical purchases are often the most expensive. With standout deals across every category, now’s your chance to enjoy a well-earned spending spree before summer winds down.

Shop QVC’s Labor Day savings and get $25 off your first order with code “NEWQVC25”

*Exclusions apply