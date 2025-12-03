CBD (cannabidiol) is an ingredient that continues to soar in popularity, with celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Michael J. Fox and Dakota Johnson reportedly swearing by it. Today, CBD can be found in everything from skincare to gummies and shakes. It’s often used for stress relief, sleep support, and pain management, but it’s not just A-listers who can benefit from this natural medicine.

While CBD is known for helping to promote calm and clarity, it can feel overwhelming when deciding where to begin. Many products on the market are stuffed with low-quality fillers, which reduce the potency (and therefore efficacy). A top tip is to choose products carefully to get the full benefit.

Farm-to-front-door CBD brand Lazarus Naturals is particularly passionate about transparency, with products made from organically grown hemp that's sustainably harvested from the company’s own Pacific Northwest farms. Its journey began at farmers' markets in 2014 and all products are still made in-house today. They’re triple-tested for potency and purity, with zero fillers in sight.

Lazarus Naturals combines consistency with sustainability, holding USDA Organic and Leaping Bunny certifications. Alongside its ethical and environmental commitments, the brand prioritizes wellness accessibility through an assistance program that provides discounted products for veterans, people with disabilities, and those on lower incomes. Its products are packaged using post-consumer waste materials, and the brand is committed to carbon neutrality and reducing non-biodegradable waste.

As founder Sequoia Price-Lazarus explains: "Our focus is simply trying to do the right thing for our community, our customers, and our planet.”

Keen to know more? We’ve rounded up a few standout buys to explore.

Science-led products that suit your lifestyle

CBD gummies are an easy and tasty natural health go-to. Each formula is designed using plant-based, researched ingredients to meet specific needs. For inflammation, the Turmeric CBD Gummies combine 250mg of turmeric-derived curcumin with black pepper to support recovery and encourage a healthy inflammatory response. For a moment of peace, Calm CBD Gummies are a convenient way to add wellness into your everyday life, while Sleep Gummies can help you unwind at bedtime. With flavors like blackcurrant and mango to lemon, there’s something for every taste preference – making this a small but mighty self-care ritual.

Prioritizing long-term wellbeing over chasing trends

Lazarus Naturals’ thoughtful, health-focused approach values product quality over passing trends. It knows you need products that effortlessly slot into your day-to-day routine. Capsules and softgels make taking plant-based supplements easy and effective, whether you’re managing stress, recovering from activity, or could do with a better night’s sleep. Seeking meaningful recuperation? The CBD and CBN Sleep Capsules, for example, combine full-spectrum hemp extract with organic lemon balm and passion flower to help you feel rested and ready to face the day.

For a supportive all-rounder, CBD soft gels can help provide relief from anxiety symptoms, while the CBD and Ashwagandha Capsules use adaptogenic botanicals to soothe the nervous system and support clarity of mind. Blending natural medicine with convenience, they are a gentle, effective, and affordable addition to your routine.

Soothing relief for all skin types

When your body needs relief that you can actually feel, Lazarus Naturals’ topicals offer fast-acting comfort with long-lasting results. Easy to apply too, the Relief + Recover Balm Stick contains menthol and eucalyptus to soothe sore muscles and aching joints with a quick swipe. Created with all skin types in mind, the topical range also includes the Unscented CBD Massage Oil and Recovery Gel for sensitive skin. Its simple yet effective ingredients nourish skin without causing any irritation.

From classic tinctures to custom solutions

Full-spectrum CBD tinctures are the foundation of Lazarus Naturals’ product lineup. A classic yet flexible option for adding natural medicine to your daily routine. Choose from different flavors like classic, strawberry and lemonade, chocolate mint and flavorless, and find the right amount that works for you.

For those who would like a stronger option, look to the CBD RSO (Rick Simpson Oil) and High Potency CBD Isolate. You can blend them into food, take them on their own or create custom topicals at home to personalize your CBD experience.

