Let Hims help you regrow your hair

From a receding hairline to thinning crown and balding, hair loss can be a difficult personal experience for many men as they grow older. This is where Hims hair loss treatments come in, helping replenish both hair loss and confidence - the business acknowledges that thinning hair is not only normal but, more importantly, treatable with the right support and solution.

Hims hair loss treatments feature doctor-trusted ingredients that come in a range of formats to fit both you and your routine. They include finasteride and minoxidil or a combination of the two with each having been proven to make hair regrowth possible between 3-6 months when applied correctly*. According to research, 90% of respondents saw reduced shedding or increased regrowth using finasteride.** Four out of five experienced significant improvement in hair loss when using minoxidil.***

These effective and credible treatments are not only rated by researchers but approved by licensed medical providers who can determine whether a product is suitable for you.

Why choose Hims

Convenience is a huge factor for Hims users with 100% online consultations. You can get access to treatments without leaving your home once it has been prescribed by a medical provider.

Automatic refills are also offered for these products meaning you will never run out. You will have an online account for delivery management, to access support and free check-ins and message medical providers.

How Hims works

( Hims )

The process is simple and can be achieved 100% online - anyone interested in Hims just needs to answer simple questions about their hair loss experience, then a medical provider will determine if the prescription is right for you.

Expert team

The expert team is made up of medical professionals working to ensure that you get the most appropriate Hims solution for you. Your personal wellness is their priority - and once prescribed your treatment will be shipped to you for free.

Here are some of the products through Hims for anyone looking to tackle hair loss:

Topical Finasteride and Minoxidil Spray

( Hims )

Combining finasteride and minoxidil, this is Hims’ bestseller with ingredients shown to regrow hair in as little as 3-6 months.*

The treatment is a fine mist that dries quickly and just needs to be applied once a day.

Hair Hybrids

( Hims )

Hair Hybrids are combined products with each formula featuring a combination of dermatologist-recommended prescription ingredients and high-grade hair vitamins and supplements.

They can come as chewables - for example, a minoxidil + supplement chew - or spray featuring biotin and ketoconazole.

Topical Finasteride and Minoxidil Serum

Like the spray, this serum combines finasteride and minoxidil, ingredients shown to regrow hair in as little as 3-6 months*. This treatment can be applied just once a day and comes with a precision dropper for more accurate application.

Visit hims.com/hair-care to find out more

Disclaimers:

*3-6 month disclaimer: Based on separate individual studies of oral minoxidil and oral finasteride.

**Based on long-term (10-year) clinical study observing 523 men with androgenetic alopecia using oral finasteride.

***Source: Beach, Renée A. et al. "’Low-dose oral minoxidil for treating alopecia: A 3-year North American retrospective case series"" J. of the American Academy of Dermatology.

Hair Hybrids are compounded products and have not been approved by the FDA.

The FDA does not verify the safety or effectiveness of compounded drugs.Restrictions apply, see website for full details.

Prescription products require an online consultation with a healthcare provider who will determine if a prescription is appropriate. Restrictions apply. See website for full details and important safety information.