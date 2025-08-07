Level up your business with Intuit QuickBooks’ AI Agents

Intuit QuickBooks has helped their business customers for over 40 years, providing the resources they need to scale successfully – such as their QuickBooks Capital Loans service. Now with the introduction of their latest AI Agents, those tools are as seamless as ever.

Intuit QuickBooks’ new AI agents provide a number of practical uses across all areas of a business at every stage. From marketing plans, customer servicing and growth strategy, Intuit QuickBooks will have a helping hand for many disciplines.

Even if those AI agents can't answer tough questions, Intuit QuickBooks’ human experts are available to step in to provide assistance, to make sure users are getting the answers they need.

To celebrate the launch of these new AI assistants, Intuit QuickBooks is offering new customers a special discount on its QuickBooks Online subscriptions – a massive 50 percent off for the first three months, but only for a limited time.

If you want to find out how to get this deal before it ends, visit Intuit QuickBooks’ website to find out more, or if you want to read more about how Intuit QuickBooks’ AI agents can facilitate your business needs, keep reading below.

Customer Agent: Starting from $19 per month for three months, QuickBooks.com

(Intuit QuickBooks)

Intuit QuickBooks’ Customer Agent is an AI-powered assistant with a sophisticated level of customer knowledge and insight. The Customer Agent is capable of sourcing new business leads and even drafting personalised email responses as it tracks every customer opportunity in the sales cycle. For those warm leads the Customer Agent can suggest and schedule meetings in advance, all based on engagement data.

For an even greater overview of customer management, Intuit QuickBooks also features a customer hub to help monitor and build those strong relationships. It’s complete with automated feedback collection, contract workflows and lead management, all on a customisable interface.

Marketing Agent: Starting from $19 per month for three months, QuickBooks.com

Expected to be fully implemented later this year, the Marketing Agent will be a useful assistant for budding marketers as they look to build their toolbox and promote their business.

The Marketing Agent will feature powerful tools like automated audience management to track potential customers and speak directly to them. It will also be able to execute marketing campaigns, along with its own content creation platform to give business owners a range of different ways to deliver to audiences with measurable impact.

For loyal and retained customers, the Marketing Agent will also be able to assist in users’ retention marketing campaigns to keep them engaged – all of which can be conducted via Mailchimp.

Business Insights: Starting from $19 per month for three months, QuickBooks.com

(Intuit QuickBooks)

As part of the service, Intuit QuickBooks offers a business feed to succinctly summarise work done by AI Agents.

This AI reporting tool can share even more useful insight into the performance of a business, such as P&L statements, balance sheets and more. By utilising all the AI tools it has available, these Business Insights can help inform users on important decisions. Even if users don’t fully agree with the recommendations this tool makes, they are entirely free to disregard them – meaning they are always in control.