Magical stays and exotic getaways

From barefoot moments on white-sand shorelines to the timeless charm of European cities, each of these destinations has its own story to tell.

Indulge in a soul-stirring island escape

( Long Bay Beach Resort )

Along the northwest coast of Tortola, Long Bay Beach Resort offers barefoot luxury in the British Virgin Islands.

This intimate boutique retreat is designed for slowing down, with ocean-view villas, curated island tours and indulgent spa packages. A host of signature experiences are available, such as the Sail & Stay charter package, which includes three nights at the resort and two nights onboard a luxury catamaran.

Wellness takes center stage at the brand-new Cure Day Spa, where infrared saunas, warm bath rituals and island-inspired therapies rejuvenate and restore calm. Just a three-hour flight from Miami, Long Bay Beach Resort is a detox sanctuary overlooking soft white sand, rolling surf and iconic island peaks.

Enjoy timeless elegance in Prague

( The Julius )

In the heart of the Czech capital, Prague, just steps from the storied Old Town, The Julius Prague offers a contemporary take on European heritage.

The luxury hotel and residence is an elegant retreat, thoughtfully crafted with calming tones and sleek modern lines, creating an atmosphere of quiet sophistication. Spacious rooms are designed for comfort, while suites add the convenience of fully equipped kitchens for longer stays.

Guests can access underground parking, use a state-of-the-art fitness center and dine in style at Brasserie The Julius, where classic flavors are given a modern flair. Rooted in the 160-year-old Julius Meinl legacy, The Julius Prague carries a tradition of impeccable service and hospitality, reinterpreted for today’s way of living and travelling.

Perfect for those seeking a meaningful stay in one of Europe’s most enchanting capitals.

Discover sophistication and serenity in Guatapé

( Marriot - TheBrownGuatape )

If you’re looking for a luxury stay in Colombia’s most scenic lakeside town, The Brown Guatapé is the ideal choice.

Part of Marriott’s Autograph Collection, this architectural jewel is home to 116 rooms and suites that are a mix of contemporary splendor and local character, all of which overlook the sparkling reservoir.

Connect with the local flora, fauna and culture in curated experiences, from hiking to boat rides on the lake and guided tours of the famed Piedra del Peñol and Guatapé’s kaleidoscopic streets. The Brown also sets the stage for memorable celebrations, with charming spaces for wedding ceremonies, banquets and other private functions.

Dishes from around the world made with local ingredients make dining at Pismo restaurant truly unforgettable or sip on craft cocktails as the sun sets over the hotel’s Praia Beach Club.

Sail in sustainable style to the Galápagos

( Golden Experiences )

If you’re looking for a tropical expedition that combines premium hospitality with innovative sustainability, then Golden Experiences & Travel has the answer. Setting sail to Ecuador’s iconic Galápagos Islands, the company’s carbon-neutral catamarans immerse guests in extraordinary landscapes while supporting conservation and community initiatives.

Launching in 2026, two new additions to the Golden Galápagos fleet will take exploration even further. The M/C Monique sets sail in April, designed for carbon neutrality with solar panels and advanced battery systems, and will host just 16 guests. From next October, M/C Grand Ocean Spray debuts as a next-generation vessel with panoramic suites, a wellness spa and ocean-facing lounges on an intimate 16-person voyage.

Exclusive inaugural offers include free economy flights and Galápagos National Park entrance fees for seven-night cruises aboard M/C Grand Ocean Spray’s on selected departure dates or seven-night cruises aboard M/C Monique on all departure dates reserved by 31 December 2025.

Venture into the Ecuadorian Amazon on a river cruise

( Anakonda Amazon Cruises )

With more than 40 years of rainforest exploration expertise, Anakonda Amazon Cruises is the only expedition cruise line that navigates Ecuador’s Napo River, offering travelers an unmatched way to explore the world’s most biodiverse rainforest.

You can sail aboard one of two distinctive vessels — the elegant Anakonda or the adventurous Manatee. Daily guided expeditions reveal the Amazon’s wonders, from pink river dolphins and scarlet macaws to encounters with the Indigenous communities who call the forest home.

On board, you’ll enjoy luxurious living quarters with spacious suites that feature private balconies, floor-to-ceiling windows and river-facing whirlpool tubs. If that’s not enough, you’ll indulge in refined cuisine that showcases regional delicacies, unwind in panoramic lounges and sink into an outdoor hot tub with leaf canopy views.

Save up to 20% on all 2026 and 2027 departures with code EM-2026 for bookings made by 30 November 2025.

Watch the Northern Lights from the center of a lava field

( Northern Light Inn )

In the middle of a lava field just outside Reykjavik, the Northern Light Inn is among Iceland’s most ideal settings for witnessing the aurora borealis.

With minimal light pollution and wide-open skies, guests enjoy some of the clearest views of this natural spectacle. The inn’s Northern Lights wake-up call ensures you never miss the moment — you’ll be alerted as soon as the auroras appear, so there’s time to step outside and watch the skies come alive.

Surrounded by dramatic volcanic landscapes, with comfortable beds in which to rest your head, this is the perfect base for a colorful winter escape.

Book a two-night-minimum stay at nli.is with code ‘Borealis’ to save 20% on standard rate. Valid for stays between September 2025 and March 2026.

Soak up the other side of Santorini at a volcanic hideaway

( Magma-Resort-Santorini )

Folded into the island’s dramatic landscape, Magma Resort Santorini — part of the Unbound Collection by Hyatt — invites guests to a serene sanctuary away from the bustling crowds of the Caldera and just a 10-minute drive from Fira.

Think sweeping Aegean views from your private pool, Santorinian wine-tastings at the hotel vineyard, spa treatments inspired by volcanic soil and soul-soothing morning yoga overlooking the vineyards and sea.

Start your day with a champagne buffet breakfast by the infinity pool and savor Greek comfort cuisine with an Aegean view under the starry Cycladic sky. Interiors nod to Santorini’s raw natural beauty, while warm Greek hospitality makes every stay feel personal.

With 15% off stays and spa treatments from May to October 2026, now’s the time to book. Your island escape is waiting at Luxury 5 star hotel | Magma Resort Santorini

Adventure to new heights in Costa Rica

( Sky Adventures )

In the shadow of the majestic Arenal Volcano, Sky Adventures invites you to experience Costa Rica’s lush rainforest like never before.

From soaring ziplines to tranquil hanging bridges and canopy walks, you’ll get to view the country’s incredible biodiversity and natural beauty from the perspective of the local colorful fauna. The highlight? Costa Rica’s highest and fastest zip-line.

Seven cables stretching up to 2,460ft with heart-racing speeds of 43mph and sweeping views over Lake Arenal. Complement your adventure with a panoramic Sky Tram ride or a guided walk through the verdant jungle trails that are alive with wildlife. With the highest safety standards and a commitment to sustainability, Sky Adventures ensures you enjoy an unforgettable yet eco-conscious experience.

Save 10% with code Adventure10 for trips booked by June 2026 at skyadventures.travel.

Visit a renowned Canadian culinary destination

( Niagara-on-the-Lake )

Welcome to a town that eats — and drinks — exceptionally well.

Celebrated for its farm-to-table ethos, Niagara-on-the-Lake in Canada is home to everything from five-star dining rooms set in century-old properties to vineyard picnic settings framed by rows of grapevines. Seasonal menus showcase Niagara peaches, local honey, artisanal cheese and freshly picked heirloom vegetables. Wineries here offer more than just tasting rooms — they’re cultural destinations.

Thanks to a unique microclimate shaped by Lake Ontario and the Niagara Escarpment, the region produces award-winning wines, with rare and luscious Icewine as its crown jewel. From intimate cellar tours at family-run vineyards to sipping vintage Icewine at estate wineries, the passion for the local terroir is evident in every glass.

Elsewhere, craft distilleries and small-batch breweries flourish. Offering everything from botanical gin to barrel-aged cider, these are often served in converted barns and historic buildings — helping infuse every sip with truly Canadian character.

Unearth a hidden Eden in Penang

( Tropical Spice Garden )

On the northwestern coast of Malaysia’s Penang Island, Tropical Spice Garden is a lush, five-acre living museum that celebrates the spices and tropical plants that have been cultivated throughout human history.

Set in a shaded valley overlooking the ocean, it’s home to more than 500 species of flora and fauna from Asia and around the world and provides the setting for cultural exploration and natural wellness. Wander garden trails at your own pace or join an in-house guide to learn about the origins and healing properties of spices such as nutmeg, pepper and cinnamon.

Learn the intricacies of Malaysian cuisine with classes and shared meals at the garden’s custom-built cooking school or embark on a local market tour. For an even deeper connection, take part in yoga in nature, forest bathing or sound-healing sessions beneath the shade of the trees.

Visit tropicalspicegarden.com and use code TSGCOOKS for 10% off cooking classes. Valid until 31 March 2026.

