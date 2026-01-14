Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

America’s workforce is getting older, and younger job seekers can thank boomers for it.

Workers age 65 or older are putting off or returning from retirement and remaining in their job roles longer, reducing opportunities for younger workers to fill open roles.

The trend has driven up the average age of the U.S. labor force from 40.5 years in 2022 to over 42 years at the end of 2025, according to a study published earlier this month from workforce data firm Revelio Labs.

“The average age of workers starting new positions has risen sharply since 2022 as older workers re-enter or remain in the labor market and younger workers face fewer entry opportunities,” the study said. “This pattern is consistent with a labor market that is slowing, becoming more selective, and prioritizing experience over long-term potential.”

The study comes amid a sluggish job market with the unemployment rate hovering around four-year highs. Employers are tightening their hiring requirements and taking on less risk, which means fewer jobs offered to inexperienced applicants, the study noted.

open image in gallery The average age of a new hire in the U.S. workforce has increased by 18 months in the past three years ( Getty Images )

“When growth slows, hiring does not disappear; it becomes more conservative,” Revelio said. “Experience, immediate productivity, and role readiness suddenly begin to matter more, making older workers comparatively attractive.”

Service-related jobs and several other occupations saw the biggest rise in average age from 2015 to 2025, according to Revelio:

Service operations: 2.57 years

Insurance claims adjuster: 2.48 years

Sales representative: 2.4 years

Real estate agent: 2.38 years

Commerce brand manager: 2.3 years.

Why these occupations? It may have something to do with how these jobs don’t require workers to quickly adapt to technological changes and instead rely on experience and people skills.

“These are roles where accumulated experience, interpersonal skills, and institutional knowledge are central to productivity - and where performance does not depend on keeping up with rapidly changing technical toolkits,” Revelio wrote.

open image in gallery Younger job seekers are having a harder time finding entry level work ( Getty/iStock )

On the flip side, the report found that occupations including cybersecurity analyst saw average age increases of one year or less. In one case, there was a drop in the average age from 2015 to 2025:

Cybersecurity analyst: 0.78 years

Renewable energy engineer: 0.63 years

Research scholar: 0.6 years

Systems analyst: 0.45 years

Data analyst: -0.07 years.

“More technical and analytics-driven roles have aged far less,” Revelio noted. “The result is a growing divergence across occupations in who gets hired, not because of structural shifts in labor demand, but because hiring incentives have shifted.”

The study stressed that the aging workforce isn’t due to older workers switching careers, but rather staying in their roles while hiring standards have shifted away from younger applicants.

“Older workers are staying longer in the labor force or returning from retirement, while younger workers face higher barriers to entry,” Revelio said. “The result is a workforce that looks older, turns over less, and blurs the once-clear line between working life and retirement.”