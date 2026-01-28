Chipotle relaunches one of its most-requested items

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chicken al Pastor has officially crossed the road back to Chipotle — though only for a limited time.

The fan-favorite protein will return to Chipotle’s menu starting February 10, following widespread demand from customers on social media.

To reward its most eager fans, the restaurant is offering early access on February 9 to Chipotle Rewards members who order through the company’s app or website.

Chicken al Pastor debuted three years ago as Chipotle’s first global menu item and quickly became a fan favorite for its bold, sweet and smoky flavor. The grilled chicken is marinated in a blend of seared morita peppers and ground achiote, finished with pineapple, fresh lime and hand-chopped cilantro.

Chipotle also said Chicken al Pastor will be offered for the first time in its new High Protein Cup, which debuted in December and features 4 ounces of adobo chicken or steak.

Chipotle’s Chicken al Pastor returns for a limited time on February 10 for the general public ( Getty Images )

The move comes as high-protein diets remain the most popular eating pattern in the U.S., with 70 percent of Americans prioritizing protein and more than one-third increasing their intake over the past year.

Chipotle says Chicken al Pastor is the chain’s most-requested limited-time item, drawing more than twice as many social media requests for its return as any other offering in the brand’s history, according to a news release.

"Chicken al Pastor built a passionate following, so we had to bring it back to the menu for our fans," Stephanie Perdue, Interim Chief Marketing Officer of Chipotle, said in a statement. "We've seen thousands of comments asking for its return because the unique, bold flavor goes perfectly with their favorite Chipotle order."

Chipotle will waive delivery fees on Chicken al Pastor orders placed through its app and website from February 14 through February 28 to celebrate the item’s return.

The item’s return marks the start of Chipotle’s 2026 menu innovation lineup, which is expected to include three to four limited-time protein offerings, along with new sides and dips throughout the year.

Nevielle Panthaky, Chipotle’s Vice President of Culinary, recommends first-time customers try a Chicken al Pastor burrito with classic toppings, which delivers 54 grams of protein and 22 grams of fiber, according to a news release.

Company executives said fan comments and online petitions played a major role in bringing the item back.

Chicken al Pastor can be added to burritos, bowls, tacos and salads at participating Chipotle locations across the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany while supplies last.