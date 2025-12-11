Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Howard’s Appliance, a longtime fixture in Southern California’s home goods market, has suddenly closed all of its remaining eight stores and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, leaving customers and employees reeling.

“Despite our best efforts to overcome tariffs, declines in consumer spending, and other macroeconomic challenges — we have made the difficult decision to file for bankruptcy and close our doors,” David Goodrich with the law firm Golden Goodrich told Southern California News Group.

“This was not a decision made lightly, but one that became necessary given the current economic landscape.”

Howard’s plans to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Los Angeles, allowing it to continue operating under court supervision while attempting to reorganize and emerge as a viable business, according to Goodrich.

Howard’s attorney did not disclose the company’s debt to SCNG or indicate whether it might successfully emerge from bankruptcy.

Before closing earlier this month, Howard’s Appliance operated at least eight stores in Southern California ( Google Maps )

The closures, coming just a week after Black Friday, gave customers no warning and reportedly gave employees only a two-day notice, leaving many uncertain about their recent orders as Howard’s website and phone lines are now offline.

Goodrich told SCNG that consumers who paid for undelivered products may receive partial refunds, and some in-stock appliances might be picked up, though the bankruptcy filing will detail the recovery process.

In recent days, customers have reportedly turned to the news outlet for help receiving appliances they ordered or to get refunds for payments dating back as far as October.

Some, like Greg Bingham, who purchased a washer and dryer eight weeks ago, found stores closed and calls unanswered.

La Habra Heights resident Karin Shoup, who purchased a $16,000 French-door refrigerator, experienced delivery delays and was reportedly told her appliance was being held at Howard’s warehouse in City of Industry, located in the San Gabriel Valley in LA, leading her to dispute the charge through her credit card.

Howard’s, originally based in La Habra, moved its headquarters to City of Industry in December 2024 and was acquired in April by Newport Beach–based private equity firm S5 Equity to support its financial turnaround.

Founded in 1946 as a radio repair shop in San Gabriel, Howard’s grew into a major SoCal appliance retailer, later selling TVs and mattresses.

The company once operated at least 17 stores across SoCal and had recently declined to eight locations. Its website went offline starting Friday.

About 100 employees were reportedly informed on a Zoom call on Thursday that they would be laid off and that the company would cease operations on December 6.

Goodrich’s statement claimed that Howard’s expresses its “deepest gratitude” to its team of “employees who have worked tirelessly” with the community’s support.

“We are currently working through the legal process to ensure a distinct and orderly closure,” he said.

The Independent has contacted Goodrich for comment.

S5 Equity, led by founder David Steinhafel and the Steinhafel family, has been active in acquisitions since 2022, including Wiens Cellars in Temecula and Minnesota-based Heartland America.

The family has ties to Steinhafels Furniture in Wisconsin and to Gregg Steinhafel, the former CEO of Target Corp., who stepped down in 2014 following a major data breach that affected 40 million credit and debit card accounts.