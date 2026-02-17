Out with the new, in with the old: McDonald’s is tapping into nostalgia and value

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

McDonald’s is welcoming more customers and seeing sales climb as its value meals, discounted combos, and fun limited-time deals bring budget-savvy diners back through the doors, company officials have revealed.

U.S. sales for the fast-food giant jumped 6.8 percent in the fourth quarter, well above analysts’ 4.9 percent expectation, according to the company’s earnings release. Executives credited lower-priced deals and promotions for driving traffic, particularly among lower-income customers who have been hardest hit by inflation, according to CEO Chris Kempczinski.

“As I’ve said before, and I will say again, McDonald’s is not going to get beat on value and affordability,” Kempczinski said during an earnings call Wednesday, Restaurant Business reports. “It’s in our DNA, and we remain agile to respond as appropriate to a dynamic, competitive landscape.”

Holiday-themed promotions also gave the chain a merry boost. In December, McDonald’s Grinch-themed meal generated what executives described as "the highest single sales day in history."

The company has also leaned into a mix of nostalgia and affordability to win back customers. In October, it revived the popular Monopoly promotion after nearly a decade, turning meal purchases into a chance to win prizes.

Holiday promotions helped drive traffic, with McDonald’s Grinch-themed meal last December delivering the company’s highest single-day sales ever ( Getty Images )

In September, McDonald’s ramped up its value strategy by slashing prices on U.S. combo meals, adding to earlier 2025 discounts like the McValue menu. The return of $2.99 Snack Wraps in July also helped strengthen the chain’s value appeal.

Industry analysts say that while these promotions are effective, consistency will be key, as consumers remain selective about where they spend their money.

McDonald’s approach stands out in an industry where many U.S. restaurants struggle to maintain foot traffic. Lower-priced chains, in general, have fared better than higher-end competitors as diners continue to trade down in response to inflation and tighter budgets.

Other fast-food chains are seeing similar trends. Taco Bell reported a 7 percent increase in same-store sales in the latest quarter, while KFC posted 3 percent growth, according to parent company Yum Brands.

Meanwhile, higher-priced chains like Chipotle saw a 1.7 percent sales decline earlier this month, highlighting how consumers are gravitating toward more affordable options.

The renewed momentum is translating into stronger-than-expected financial results across the industry. Discount-driven traffic not only brings diners back through the door but also boosts overall profits. Analysts say these patterns underscore the importance of strategic pricing and promotions, particularly in a challenging economic environment.

McDonald’s fourth-quarter global comparable sales rose 5.7 percent, exceeding expectations, while adjusted earnings beat Wall Street estimates as revenue topped $7 billion, according to the earnings report. Growth was not limited to the U.S. as steady demand in international markets, including Britain, Germany and Australia, also contributed.

Moving forward, McDonald’s plans to build on its value-focused strategy while expanding beverage offerings. The company is introducing cold coffees, crafted sodas, and energy-style drinks to encourage repeat visits, especially among younger consumers.

A new McCafé-branded drink lineup is set to launch in the U.S. and select international markets this year, following a successful 500-store test that exceeded expectations, company officials said.