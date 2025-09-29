On’s Cloudpulse Pro training shoe and performance apparel sets the pace for FW25

Every serious athlete knows progress is never accidental. On the contrary, it’s tracked, measured and earned over time. On’s FW25 collection meets that mindset head-on: supporting those who train with discipline and demand precision from their gear.

At the center is the Cloudpulse Pro, the all-new training shoe that’s shaped by the needs of driven performers, for whom stability and responsiveness are non-negotiables. Alongside it sits a range of apparel that’s built to make every rep, sprint and drill feel purposeful – and contribute to consistent results.

And the collection’s appeal goes beyond its technical appeal, championing a training philosophy that’s rooted in control. On cuts through marketing noise to show the grind behind the gains, spotlighting the routines and rituals responsible for your improvements. This is less about trends and more about equipment that complements rigor and sharpens execution.

The details – from the shoe’s underfoot technology to the apparel’s thoughtful construction – become clearer the closer you examine. At its heart, On’s FW25 line has a single purpose: gear that quietly supports the effort, letting those wearing it focus fully on their craft.

Foundations first

Cloudpulse Pro ( On )

Anyone who’s pursued a new personal best knows that staying stable is half the battle. The Cloudpulse Pro trainers deliver that stability with midfoot webbing, heel lockdown and a steady 6mm drop to bring the support where it’s needed. Meanwhile, hidden CloudTec (On’s signature cushioning system) alongside the Focusboard midsole layer (its control plate which distributes impact) combine to enhance control in lateral and torsional movements.

The shoes don’t rely on flashy gimmicks; instead, they provide a foundation that makes heavy lifting feel steadier so you can up the reps with confidence. That subtle grounding means you can lift heavier, train longer and reduce the risk of missteps or fatigue during those key sets.

Short circuit

Train Shorts ( On )

Training shorts rarely earn attention – until they hike up or slip down mid-session, that is. On’s FW25 Train Shorts are designed with movement in mind, combining generous side openings with discreet zip pockets to keep essentials secure. Whether you’re switching between high-intensity circuits, cross-training or a fast-paced boxing session, they allow a full range of motion without restriction. Crafted from 86 per cent recycled polyester with 14 per cent elastane, the fabric is lightweight, breathable and resilient, maintaining comfort through humid gyms or extended floor routines.

The adjustable elastic waistband ensures a secure fit, while bonded hems reduce chafing as you pivot, jump and sprint. Every design choice in the FW25 Train Shorts reflects On’s ethos: kit that stays out of the way and lets you get down to work. Exactly as it should be.

Bra-vo form

Train Bra ( On )

The medium-support Train Bra is built for versatility to suit HIIT fanatics and endurance junkies alike. Soft padding, moisture-wicking spacer mesh and strategically-placed powermesh panels keep airflow high and irritation low, so mid-session adjustments become unnecessary. Its racerback construction and elasticated underbust band balance stability with comfort, supporting lateral and vertical movement without compromising mobility.

Designed to align with On’s sustainability goals, the bra uses recycled fibres that won’t undermine your outcomes. The garment’s fit is intuitive: easy to pull on, breathable and sculpted. With this careful attention to fit, ventilation and support, the Train Bra mirrors the ethos of the Cloudpulse Pro in that it’s a leg-up for the wearer, not a hindrance.

