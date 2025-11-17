Perricone MD is a skincare and wellness brand focused on a holistic approach to beauty, from the inside-out and outside-in. Created by board-certified dermatologist, nutrition specialist, bestselling author and aging pioneer Dr. Nicholas Perricone nearly three decades ago, Perricone MD is known for its clinical skincare formulations. By prioritizing high-quality ingredients and advanced research, its advanced formulations support overall skin health as well as addressing individual concerns.

Whether you’re looking to target fine lines and wrinkles, dullness and discoloration, enlarged pores, or acne, you can shop for the product solution. You’ll find everything from exfoliators and toners to neck and body treatments and even its new haircare collection and supplements at the expansive online store.

When it comes to multi-tasking, Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ is nurturing for skin, created with the aim of promoting a youthful, healthy look and feel. There are product picks for the face, eyes, neck, chest, arms and shins, with this rejuvenating skincare range suiting almost the entire body. From the Cold Plasma Plus+ Advanced Serum Concentrate and Advanced Eye Cream to the viral Lip Therapy and Concentrated Treatment Sheet Mask , the line-up has multiple hydrating, anti-aging products to explore.

And now, you can also discover Cold Plasma Plus+’s latest addition, Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ Advanced Hydrating Complex . The lightweight face lotion is designed to top-up moisture levels, boost radiance, visibly reduce redness and loss of elasticity all while smoothing skin. But how does it work?

Read on to find out more and discover why you’ll want to try the Cold Plasma Plus+ Advanced Hydrating Complex now.

Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ Advanced Hydrating Complex: $135, Perriconemd.com

Cold Plasma Plus+ Advanced Hydrating Complex ( Perricone MD )

A lightweight moisturizer, key ingredients include a copper tripeptide, made up of three amino acids, to firm and smooth and a hydra-osmolyte blend of beetroot and adzuki bean extracts to replenish and optimize hydration levels. Although this weightless powerhouse contains active ingredients with high potency levels, the skin barrier is still protected thanks to the inclusion of MICROSPERSE®, a patented technology from Leading Edge Innovations.

Perricone MD recommends applying the moisturizer after serum onto freshly cleansed skin in the morning and evening, massaging it onto the face and neck.

The product claims to improve overall skin health and hydration whilst also addressing multiple signs of aging, including fine lines, wrinkles, loss of firmness and uneven tone. While these are bold skincare statements, there are before and after photos set four weeks apart highlighting the benefits this complex can have.

( Perricone MD )

Plus, clinical testing validates the pretty impressive results, with 100 per cent of participants reporting an improvement in skin hydration, texture and tone within eight hours of using the product. Meanwhile, 90 per cent of the same group noticed the product showed a reduction in fine lines, wrinkles and sagging skin after eight weeks.

When you purchase this innovative new product right now, you’ll also receive a free gift. A complimentary Cold Plasma Plus+ Power Duo will be added onto your Advanced Hydrating Complex purchase ($134 value, while supplies last), making this new multi-tasking skincare buy an even more tempting try.

