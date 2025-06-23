With summer in full swing, it’s the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe with warm-weather essentials to get you through the season in style. Whether you’re dressing for the city heat, want to look your best at a summer event, or just want to relax on vacation, the right clothes and accessories will help you stay comfortable — and look sharp — all season long..

MR PORTER is a go-to destination for those who appreciate a touch of luxury in their everyday lives, offering a curated selection of fashion and lifestyle products from the world’s most respected designers. From lightweight shirts and tailored summerwear to shoes, bags, and sunglasses, MR PORTER has everything you need to stay stylish all summer long.

We’ve taken a close look at the products available to bring you a selection of our favorite items Rethink summer style with MR PORTER’s edit of sunny essentials for the city and beyond — shop online or keep reading for inspiration from our selection below.

Corridor Convertible-Collar Embroidered Cotton-Hopsack Shirt

( MR PORTER )

We love this casual shirt cut from hopsack cotton that comes in a glorious blue hue that demands to be worn throughout summer. The neatly stitched seams and chest pocket add a refined touch, while the detailed floral embroidery on the sleeves and collar lend it some charm and personality. With its relaxed fit and sunny-day appeal you’ll be reluctant to pack it away when summer’s over.

MR P. Textured-Cotton Polo Shirt

( MR PORTER )

The polo shirt is a timeless classic, favored by style enthusiasts for its versatility—equally suited to laid-back and polished looks. MR P. brings a sense of refined luxury to this everyday staple with soft cotton knit in a textured wavy stitch, finished with smart buttons at the placket. It’s available in a cool beige, but we’re especially drawn to the bold brick red—perfect for staying cool from midday heat to relaxed late evenings.

Stòffa Linen-Twill Jacket

( MR PORTER )

Stòffa’s navy jacket is a modern take on classic utilitarian workwear, tailored with finesse to give you a relaxed look for summer. The linen twill is both breathable and durable, offering comfort and practicality during the warmer months. Deep patch pockets enhance its functional appeal, while the distinctive buttons add a unique and refined touch.

De Petrillo Slim-Fit Straight-Leg Linen Drawstring Shorts

( MR PORTER )

It’s not always easy to stay stylish in shorts, but this lightweight linen pair from De Petrillo helps you look your best—whether you’re running around the city or relaxing with a cold cocktail on the beach. Featuring an elastic drawstring waistband and a smart, straight-leg fit, they prioritize comfort without sacrificing style.

MR P. Edward Straight-Leg Organic Cotton-Blend Ripstop Cargo Trousers

( MR PORTER )

Cargo pants are a dependable summer essential for anyone with an active lifestyle. The ‘Edward’ cargo pants from Mr P. are made from a cotton-blend ripstop fabric that adds durability to the breathability of cotton, along with a bit of stretch for maximum comfort. Smart stitching around the generously sized pockets ensures you’ll look sharp, even on the go.

Loro Piana Carlo Straight-Leg Linen Suit Trousers

( MR PORTER )

Business doesn’t pause just because the sun’s out—but you can still keep your cool and look your best in a finely tailored summer suit. Loro Piana’s ‘Carlo’ pants are crafted in Italy from the highest-quality linen, featuring a clean, straight-leg cut. Wear them as part of a full suit for business-ready sophistication, or mix and match with other pieces from your summer wardrobe for a more relaxed look.

John Lobb Seaford Cutout Suede Sandals

( MR PORTER )

If you want to look your best when it’s time to jet off on vacation, it’s worth investing in a pair of top-quality sandals. We’re big fans of the ‘Seaford’ sandals from the world-renowned British bootmaker John Lobb. Their artful intersecting strap design, made from thick suede, offers durability, while the cutouts provide extra ventilation. A VELCRO® back strap lets you quickly slip them off for a dip in the pool, and the rubber soles give you good grip, so you can stroll into the evening while keeping your style intact.

Brunello Cucinelli Leather-Trimmed Suede Penny Loafers

( MR PORTER )

For smart footwear to complement your summer style, look no further than the Italian craftsmanship of Brunello Cucinelli. Made with dedication and precision, right down to the hand-stitched finishes, these buffed suede penny loafers not only add class and comfort for formal occasions but also elevate your look for more casual summer gatherings.

The Elder Statesman Embroidered Striped Organic Cotton-Terry Tote Bag

( MR PORTER )

When it’s time to hit the beach, you’ll likely need a handy bag to carry essentials like a book, sunscreen, towel, and a bottle of water. With a pair of playful eyes peeking out from wavy sea-blue stripes, this bag is sure to attract admiring glances and plenty of smiles. Exclusive to MR PORTER, the bag is unlined for lightness and features a long, sturdy strap for carrying by hand or slinging over your shoulder.

Cutler and Gross 1320 Round-Frame Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses

( MR PORTER )

Cutler and Gross are leaders in the eyewear industry, influencing others with their iconic designs and meticulous craftsmanship. These round, layered acetate tortoiseshell sunglasses are handcrafted in Italy using a process that takes 270 hours to complete, ensuring every pair is unique. Stylish details include distinctive green lenses and ‘Compass Star’ pins on the temples. It’s no surprise that celebrities flock to this brand when the sun comes