Sensational travel ideas and luxury island stays for 2025

Sip smarter this summer with a science-backed drink

Find a fresh way to wind down with Sentia Spirits, a functional, alcohol-free drink designed to enhance calm, clarity and connection, without the next-day regret.

Whether you’re sipping Gaba Gold with tonic by the pool, mixing Gaba Red into a smoky firepit sour, or kicking off a hike with the herbal energy of Gaba Black, this award-winning range is built for modern wellness-led lifestyles.

Created by leading UK neuroscientist professor David Nutt, each blend is crafted to support your brain’s natural Gaba system using powerful botanicals like hops, schisandra and ginseng. It’s not about cutting out joy. It’s about mixing it up in style. Functional, flavorful and built for elevated moments wherever you roam.

Soak up the other side of Santorini at a volcanic hideaway

Folded into the island’s dramatic landscape, Magma Resort Santorini, Part of Hyatt’s Unbound Collection, invites guests to a serene sanctuary away from the bustling crowds of the Caldera and just a 10-minute drive from Fira.

Think sweeping Aegean views from your private pool, Santorinian wine tastings at the hotel vineyard, spa treatments inspired by volcanic soil and soul-soothing morning yoga overlooking the vineyards and sea.

Start your day with a champagne buffet breakfast by the infinity pool and dine under the Cycladic stary sky. Interiors nod to Santorini’s raw natural beauty, while warm Greek hospitality makes every stay feel personal. With 25% off stays and spa treatments from May to October 2025, now’s the time to book.Your island escape is waiting at magmaresortsantorini.com.

Recharge by the Aegean at this iconic Rhodes retreat

Just a short hop from Rhodes Town, Amus Hotel & Spa offers a sleek, five-star escape for travelers who want both energy and repose. Split between two architecturally distinct buildings, this modern resort delivers everything from poolside ease to pampered privacy.

Stay in the main hotel for contemporary comfort across nine room categories, or upgrade to an Amus Suite, where private pools, forest or sea views and a separate check-in lounge bring a refreshing sense of calm.

Amus Suite guests also enjoy exclusive access to the Black Pool, a tranquil, adults-only haven, plus full spa facilities, including sauna, hammam and heated indoor pool. A welcome of fruit, fizz and plush towels sets the tone—and thoughtful moments throughout will guarantee your stay lingers long in the memory.

Enjoy a leisurely spell on Turks & Caicos

On the quiet, lesser-known island of South Caicos, Salterra Resort & Spa invites guests to fully press pause.

Here, your suite opens directly to the ocean, your days are shaped by restorative rituals, from halotherapy to tailored couples treatments, and your meals are taken across six distinctive, dazzling dining venues.

If you do feel compelled to explore, the in-house team at Adventures by Salterra can guide you through coral reef dives, coastal hikes and salt flat walks that feel like another planet. There’s a natural rhythm to life here: slower, gentler and thoroughly grounded.

Want one extra day to sink into sublime serenity? Book four nights for the price of three with code LTS at marriott.com. Offer valid until October 31 2025.

Reconnect with yourself in ravishing rural Spain

Seeking real relaxation?

Castilla Termal’s five-star wellness retreats offer the chance to pause, reflect and restore. Set in some of Spain’s most evocative locations—from the medieval monastery of Valbuena in the Ribera del Duero wine region to the lavender-rich hills of Brihuega—these hotels marry heritage architecture with holistic spa rituals and a deep sense of place.

Soak in thermal waters rich in abundant natural minerals, savor slow food and local wines or simply breathe in the calm of the Castilian countryside. Every detail is crafted to nurture body and mind, with sustainability woven into every stay.

For travelers seeking so much more than room and board, this is a journey within, and a journey worth taking. Plan your escape at castillatermal.com

Sail to the edge of the world in East Greenland

Want to see the Arctic in peace? Secret Atlas specializes in Expedition Micro Cruises, taking you far beyond the typical cruise experience.

In East Greenland’s otherworldly Scoresby Sund, you’ll sail past glaciers, fjords and drifting icebergs, and look out for musk oxen, narwhals, polar bears and reindeer. Visit Ittoqqortoormiit, one of the world’s most remote settlements, as it celebrates its centenary in 2025, or join a dedicated photography voyage guided by award-winning pros.

With no long queues, no fixed itinerary and a profound respect for these fragile ecosystems, you can explore at your leisure—this is the Arctic stripped back and witnessed up close. Solo travelers and private groups welcome.

Discover a world of experiences in Egypt

Tailor your Egyptian journey of discovery to uncover the secrets of this fascinating destination—a land rich in ancient history and vibrant cosmopolitan culture.

Experience the pulse of the Nile at Four Seasons Hotel Cairo at Nile Plaza, your gateway to exploring energetic modern Cairo and discover historic wonders and the Grand Egyptian Museum, the largest archaeological museum in the world.

Dive into the Red Sea’s hidden treasures at Four Seasons Resort Sharm El Sheikh, a beachfront sanctuary offering not only vibrant marine life but also desert adventures and breathtaking scenery.

Alternatively, immerse yourself in a genuine Mediterranean experience at Four Seasons Hotel Alexandria at San Stefano, an idyllic destination to explore ancient history and culture, including the newly restored Greco-Roman Museum and the Bibliotheca Alexandrina.

Receive up to 20% off at fourseasons.com/egypt

Set your sights high on an epic Alpine adventure

In the mood for a peak experience?

The Alps are calling. From Davos to Chamonix, Lech to Cortina d’Ampezzo, the Best of the Alps collection brings together Europe’s most iconic mountain towns and villages in one sublime summer offering. Think wildflower meadows, glacial lakes and crisp, pine-scented air, plus charming hotels, scenic trails and mouthwatering farm-to-table cuisine.

It’s not all about hardcore hiking (though there’s plenty of that, too). Local festivals, cultural gems and spa-style relaxation make this a rich, restorative escape. Whether you’re chasing adrenaline or craving stillness, these high-altitude havens offer something rare: space to breathe.

So, take the high road and discover your perfect mountain escape today at bestofthealps.com.

Slow down in style in the British Virgin Islands

On the sun-kissed shores of Tortola, Long Bay Beach Resort offers the kind of exquisite, easy elegance that turns a week away into a long, deep exhale. This boutique hideaway is all barefoot luxury—think swish beachside villas, wraparound sea views and sand-between-your-toes moments of sheer bliss.

Days drift by in a gentle rhythm: sunrise paddleboarding, beachside pickleball, sailing to secret coves, then snoozing to the quiet susurration of waves on a beachfront daybed. Evenings stretch out under golden skies with island fare and Caribbean cocktails. It’s a place where summer doesn’t just roll around once a year—it’s a sensation that stays with you.

Book a five-night stay 182 days in advance and save 30% at longbay.com (t&c’s apply)

