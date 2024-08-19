Shop and save with a Sam’s Club membership

If you’re looking to get your hands on great products at discounted prices then it’s worth considering becoming a member of a warehouse club. With millions of members – and almost 600 locations across the US – Sam’s Club is one of the most popular around and, for a limited time, they’re offering you the chance to get 50% off their membership price.*

To whet your appetite for what’s in store we’ve picked out some of our favorite items from SamsClub.com, but first you might want to know a little bit more about Sam’s Club and its membership options…

What are the benefits of a Sam’s Club membership?

Besides the great discounts to be had, Sam’s Club members can also take advantage of Sam’s Club Credit, sampling demonstrations, savings on fuel and more. Those with a Plus membership can also benefit from free shipping on most items, early shopping to beat the rush and discounts on medication.

Join now and, for a limited time, you can get Club membership for only $20* (saving $30) or you can save $50 off a Plus membership.

What does Sam’s Club sell?

From groceries and household essentials, to clothes, electronics, toys and office equipment, members can explore a huge range of products available at low prices. To give you a flavor of what’s in store, we’ve picked out these five shopping highlights…

Disney Mickey Mouse Spooktacular Pumpkin Plush - $17.98

With Halloween creeping up on us, now is the perfect time to add to your collection of spooky items to make most of the occasion. We think the kids will love this bright orange plush pumpkin toy, complete with mini pumpkin ears and a grinning Mickey Mouse face. Officially licensed by Disney Halloween it makes a great gift for Disney fans and, with its soft fabric and cushy stuffing, it can be loved and cuddled throughout Halloween and beyond.

Arccos Gen3+ Smart Sensor System for Golfers - $158

Attention all golfers! If you’re looking for ways to improve your game then this Smart Sensor System will track your performance and give you the tools you need to reduce your handicap. Arccos® is the official game tracker of the PGA TOUR® and, by syncing its award winning app with the sensor, it can give your game a competitive edge. Powered by AI technology you’ll have access to game tracking, rangefinding and insights, with custom mapping for over 40,000 courses and detailed analytics for your play. Discover how many strokes you’re gaining or losing for every club in your bag and pinpoint the area of your game you most need to work on. With this much golfing intelligence at your disposal it’s no wonder new Arccos® members improve their handicap 5.71 strokes in the first year!

Membership will auto-renew at $12.99 per month, billed annually.

Birdfy Hummingbird Feeder with Dual Camera - $189

Get closer to nature with this intelligent bird feeder fitted with two cameras. Designed for hummingbirds, the feeder’s smart technology uses a built-in thermometer to keep a track of temperature and let you know when it’s time to refresh the nectar. Your feathered friends will appreciate the robust and durable nature of the feeder’s design, providing them with a safe environment to feed, while you’ll benefit from the two built-in, high resolution cameras to view them up close at their spectacular best. The feeder is loaded with data and, aided by multiple camera angles, it can provide accurate identification for 150+ species, so you’ll know exactly which hummingbird species you’re admiring.

Member’s Mark Women’s Travel Jogger - $12.98

A comfortable jogger is a go-to wardrobe item for everything from a quick workout to a lounge on the sofa and if, like this Member’s Mark™ Travel Jogger, it comes with good looking design you can even use it for more ‘dressed up’ occasions. The breathable, 4-way stretch fabric, made from recycled nylon, gives it a high level of comfort and makes it suitable for a range of climates and occasions. A wide pull-on waistband, rib cuffs and two side pockets are just some of the details that help to give it flattering looks while its fuss-free functionality make it a travel essential for short and long journeys. It comes in a wide range of sizes and colors and is designed to match the Member’s Mark™ Travel Pullover or any other item in your wardrobe.

Frigidaire Top Opening 6-Can Insulated Mini Fridge/Cooler - $24.98

Everyone loves to get their hands on a cool beverage for some instant refreshment and, with this mini fridge/cooler, you can keep six cans perfectly chilled for up to eight hours, even when unplugged. Connect it to a wall output or car adapter with its extra 12 Volt DC power cord and it will cool to 20-28° F below room ambient temperature, while its compact design with carry handle makes it ideal for your liquid refreshment when on the road. Although designed for six standard-sized cans it can also be used as a mini skincare fridge for makeup, moisturizers and more. Available in black, white or teal, we think you’ll benefit from this cool companion whether you’re on a camping trip, watching a sports game, enjoying a picnic or simply putting in a late shift at the office.

*Terms Apply. See site for details.