Spectacular travel ideas for the year ahead

Planning your first trip of 2025? Better make it a great one. Kick off your travels with the help of one of these incredible destinations and services.

Discover your ultimate Caribbean escape

( Cayman Villas )

Experience the beauty of Grand Cayman this winter and spring with Cayman Villas.

Escape the chill and embrace warm, sunny days on pristine white-sand beaches, perfect for relaxation and adventure.

Cayman Villas’ handpicked villas and condos offer the ideal blend of comfort, luxury and privacy, providing you with a home-away-from-home experience.

Explore vibrant coral reefs, indulge in world-class dining or unwind by your private pool with stunning ocean views.

Whether planning a romantic getaway, family vacation or group retreat, Cayman Villas ensures an unforgettable stay. Book your perfect winter or spring escape now and create memories that last a lifetime.

Embark on an unforgettable group adventure

( Travel Talk Tours )

For those ready to explore the world alongside likeminded adventurers, Travel Talk Tours is an award-winning group tour service offering the perfect blend of excitement, comfort and authentic local experiences.

Each journey is designed to provide high-quality accommodation options, knowledgeable local guides and expertly crafted itineraries across Europe, Asia, Africa and beyond.

From iconic landmarks to hidden gems, these tours are made to ignite curiosity, create lasting memories and foster new friendships.

With premium services and smooth logistics, every trip focuses on relaxation, connection and cultural discovery — ensuring an unforgettable travel experience.

Receive an extra 5% discount with code 5TT2025 – to access a total of up to 50% off at checkout.

Enjoy a spa break in Northumberland

( Maften Hall Country Hotel Spa and Golf Estate )

As Northumberland’s first and only five-star hotel, Maften Hall Country Hotel Spa and Golf Estate is the ultimate destination for a golfing getaway.

Located within more than 300 acres of scenic parkland, it offers an idyllic escape where couples, families and friends can relax while enjoying breathtaking views.

Recently named Condé Nast Johansens’ Best Countryside Hotel, the estate features 27 Championship-standard golf holes, alongside a Toptracer driving range, par-three course, Foresight Hawk simulator and a new clubhouse.

Guests can also explore the nearby golf courses along the Northumberland coast.

With luxurious bedrooms, a spa and a variety of dining options, Maften Hall provides the perfect blend of relaxation and recreation.

Stay at a luxury resort on the stunning northeast coast of Mexico

( Fairmont Mayakoba )

Located in the heart of the Riviera Maya, Fairmont Mayakoba offers an unparalleled escape in Mexico’s stunning coastline.

Perfect for a summer getaway, this luxury resort boasts pristine beaches, lush mangroves and world-class amenities.

Guests can unwind under swaying palms or stroll along the white-sand beach. Relax in spacious, eco-chic suites, indulge in gourmet dining or rejuvenate at the award-winning Fairmont Spa & Wellness Center.

Adventure-seekers can embark on an boat cruise eco-tour through the mangrove-filled jungle or snorkel in the crystal-clear waters.

The resort is also home to the El Camaleón golf course, host of the LPGA tournament. With exceptional service and exclusive experiences, Fairmont Mayakoba offers the ultimate luxury retreat in a 594-acre private community.

Unwind and relax in Turks and Caicos

( Salterra )

Longing to escape to the Caribbean? Salterra, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, invites you to experience the unmatched beauty of South Caicos — a hidden gem where luxurious design meets the island’s natural grandeur.

With direct flights from Miami on American Airlines, the resort offers breathtaking oceanfront views.

Indulge in world-class amenities including 100 elegant guest rooms, spa, fitness center and outdoor pool with a hot tub.

Enjoy 24-hour room service, daily housekeeping and a variety of activities like scuba diving, snorkeling and watercraft rental.

For dining, explore six restaurants that celebrate the island’s rich heritage — making every moment not just an escape, but a rare and extraordinary connection.

Experience a tropical paradise with a stay at an adults-only resort in Antigua

( The Verandah Resort & Spa )

Newly reimagined, The Verandah Antigua invites adults to embark on an all-inclusive Caribbean escape. Set amid 30 acres of tropical greenery and white-sand beaches, the resort epitomizes island luxury.

Its recently upgraded accommodation, restaurants and amenities have been designed for discerning travelers looking for an elevated holiday experience.

From in-water loungers and sports courts to expansive pools overlooking the surrounding beauty, the resort offers nothing short of paradise.

For those seeking a tropical escape that combines relaxation with fantastic culinary options and entertainment throughout the day and into the night, The Verandah Antigua should be your top destination for a 2025 trip.

Book an unforgettable holiday at eliteislandholidays.com or call +44 (0)1245 459 906.

Discover Switzerland and the Alps on expertly crafted rail, hiking and ski trips

( My-Mountains )

Longing to explore the mountains of Switzerland on a rail tour, hiking trip or ski trip?

My-Mountains is a leading Swiss & US tour operator specializing in crafting bespoke travel experiences across Switzerland and the Alps.

For hiking enthusiasts, explore the breathtaking Alps on guided or self-guided trails tailored to your pace, uncovering famous regions and hidden gems. For rail enthusiasts, join the small-group escorted Grand Train Tour of Switzerland, where you’ll travel on the most famous Swiss trains, enjoy first-class comfort and travel light with the company’s convenient luggage transfer service.

Skiers can take advantage of world-class slopes with bespoke packages, including luxury accommodation options and non-ski activities.

Receive a 10% discount on your Via Alpina Hiking Trip booking with code PDPN1025 at switzerlandhikingtrip.com (offer valid until 31 Jan 2025).

Embrace laidback luxury at a beachfront resort on the Virgin Islands

( Long Bay Beach Resort )

Step into the new year with an unforgettable stay at Long Bay Beach Resort, your premier luxury destination in the British Virgin Islands.

Stay in newly renovated accommodation options, including exclusive beachfront villas and a luxurious beach house with direct access to the ocean — just steps away from your door. Revel in modern comfort, private terraces and breathtaking views of the Caribbean — think white sand, rolling surf and iconic island peaks.

Start your day with an energizing Pilates class, connect with the outdoors as you swim or stroll along the palm-shaded shoreline and embrace the rejuvenating powers of sound during a sound bath immersion.

Enjoy fresh and healthy meals at 1748, an unfussy yet sophisticated beachside restaurant housed inside an 18th centruy rum distillery, before ending the evening sipping refreshing cocktails at the bar.

Discover a world of new experiences in Egypt

( Four Seasons Resort )

A fascinating destination renowned for its ancient history, warm hospitality and dazzling archaeological sites, Egypt invites travelers to explore a civilization that’s more than 4,500 years old.

Today, vibrant, modern Cairo offers plenty of opportunities to immerse yourself in historic wonders, with the Four Seasons Hotel Cairo at Nile Plaza providing the perfect base from which to experience the iconic Grand Egyptian Museum, the largest archaeological museum in the world.

On the Red Sea shores, Four Seasons Resort Sharm El Sheikh offers a beachfront sanctuary where you can uncover Red Sea shipwrecks and vibrant marine life. Alternatively, experience Mediterranean style and culture at Four Seasons Hotel Alexandria at San Stefano, ideal for exploring the Greco-Roman Museum and Bibliotheca Alexandrina.

Whatever your adventure, there’s a Four Seasons resort in Egypt for you. Receive up to 20% off your stay at fourseasons.com/egypt.

Discover two of Italy’s extraordinary destinations in one seamless trip

( Palazzina Grassi )

If you’re eager to explore Italy’s stunning towns and countryside, but can’t decide on exactly where to go, why not combine two of Italy’s most extraordinary destinations?

On the Relegance journey, you’ll experience a five-night escape combining Venice’s captivating allure and Cortina’s alpine majesty.

Experience the charm of the Lagoon and the magic of the Dolomites and take in the view of the Grand Canal and the panorama of the Tofane Massif.

Stay at the renowned Palazzina Grassi in Venice and the tranquil Rosapetra Spa Resort in Cortina d’Ampezzo, enjoying curated highlights such as gourmet dining, rejuvenating spa treatments and immersive local experiences.

From savoring a Venetian aperitif on the Grand Canal to unwinding in the heart of the Dolomites, this package blends culture, relaxation and adventure for an unparalleled Italian getaway.

Stay in one of three five-diamond award-winning hotels and visit six parks.

( Hotel Xcaret Arte )

La Casa de la Playa is an exclusive ultra-luxury boutique hotel nestled in the lush jungle of the Mexican Caribbean, offering eco-integrated architecture, exquisite design and culinary experiences, named Best Hotel Resort in Mexico by Travel and Leisure World’s Best Awards.

Hotel Xcaret Arte is an adults-only property that playfully honors Mexican art while highlighting Xcaret’s commitment to sustainability. At Hotel Xcaret Mexico, families can experience Mexican culture at the premier destination for Mexican haute cuisine in the region.

This year, Hotel Xcaret Mexico is set to expand to offer 1,800 rooms, 20 signature dining options, 16 pools and five waterslides.

Enjoy your stay with the Xcaret All-Fun Inclusive concept, offering unlimited access and round-trip transportation to more than six parks: Xcaret Park, Xel-Ha, Xenses, Xplor and Xplor Fuego, Xoximilco, Xenotes and ATV Xperience Tour.

Find out more and discover the three-for-two sale on Xcaret parks experiences.

