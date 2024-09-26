Take advantage of these great products at discounted prices from Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club is one of the most popular warehouse clubs in the US and, right now, it’s offering some amazing deals for its members. We’ve taken a look at some of the products that have caught our eye, but if you’re new to the concept of warehouse clubs then let’s first look at the benefits of becoming a Sam’s Club member…

What is Sam’s Club?

Sam’s Club is a retailer that offers a vast range of products at wholesale prices for small businesses, entrepreneurs and families. For a small membership fee you can shop online, or at one of its 600 locations across the US, and enjoy great savings along with numerous other benefits that membership brings.

How is Sam’s Club able to provide such great discounts

Rather than stocking every item they can get their hands on, Sam’s Club retail experts seek out the best products that they think their customers will most appreciate and buy them in large quantities. By purchasing stock in this way they’re able to pass on impressive savings to their members. Whether it’s groceries, household essentials or products for the home; or you’re looking for the latest electronic items or seasonal goods, by becoming a member you’ll be able to shop from an impressive range of consistently discounted prices.

What are the other benefits of a Sam’s Club membership?

Besides saving money on shopping, Sam’s Club members are also able to enjoy numerous other perks. These include Sam’s Club Credit, sampling demonstrations, savings on fuel and more. Those with a Plus membership can also benefit from free shipping on most items, free curbside pick-up (where they’ll even load your car), early shopping to beat the rush and discounts on medication, prescription glasses, tire installation and more.

Now that we’ve introduced you to Sam’s Club membership, let’s take a look at some of the star products currently available

Member’s Mark Women’s Luxe Dress - $14.88

We like the look – and price – of this crew neck T-shirt dress for some instant style and comfort. It has a cool, soft touch and can be worn as a day dress for most occasions – work, travel or trip to the shops. Two pockets blend in with the front of the garment and offer generous room for phones or other important icons, while the crew neckline and drop shoulder enable it to hang comfortably on all body shapes. It sits above the knee and comes in five colors – almond, green jade, mauve majesty, black and our farvourite, brown bear – and we think it will become an instant go-to item in any woman’s wardrobe.

Member’s Mark Toddler & Girls Puffer Jacket - $19.98

If you’re looking to kit the kids out in something warm to fend off the incoming autumnal chill, then we think this puffer jacket is a great option. It comes in a range of sizes, from 2T – 14/16, and five colorways, including a fun looking floral design. The jacket is made from wind resistant fabric with a 100% recycled polyester shell, lining and filling, and it extends to the thigh for plenty of snug warmth and comfort. A removable faux fur hood completes its cosy appeal while an elastic waistband gives it a slim look. Boys jackets are also available now allowing you to get all of your little ones ready for the cold weather.

Lab Created 2.00 CT. T.W. Fancy Cut Diamond Stud Earrings in 18K White Gold - $999.00

Give yourself or a loved one a luxurious treat with a pair of lab created cut diamond stud earrings. Set in a luminous 18K gold mounting, the 2 carats of stunning Lab Created Fancy Cut diamonds have been certified by the International Gemological Institute (IGI) with a minimum of F color and VS2 clarity. All of which means, they look and sparkle just like natural diamonds!

Choose from a range of twinking shapes including princess, pear and oval and you’ll be able to show off their style and elegance whether you wear them for everyday use or on a special occasion.

Wattbricks Energy Inc. MP1000 Portable Power Station 1000W Solar Generator - $649.00

Portable power stations are great for anyone camping, on a road trip or in need of a power back-up during an outage. This Wattbricks Energy Inc Portable Power Station can be connected to numerous devices via various ports including two standard wall AC, four USB-A, two USB-C PD60W, two DC 12V, and a Car DC Port. Besides being able to charge via the wall or your car, it also has an Anderson port that allows charging by a solar panel. A built-in wireless charger also means you can charge your cell phone without sacrificing a port. Compact and portable, with an LCD display and clear digital screen, this heavy-duty product generates plenty of power for your appliances for those occasions when a wall socket isn’t close to hand.

Coca-Cola 3.5 Cu.Ft. Refrigerator & Chest Freezer, Red - $249.98

Sam’s Club is home to some of the biggest brands around, and there are few more popular than Coca-Cola. We love this 2-in-1 refrigerator or chest freezer in Coca-Cola’s distinctive red color with its iconic logo emblazoned across the front. With a 3.5 cubic foot capacity, fast freezing system and adjustable thermostat it offers versatility as well as cheerful good looks. It comes with a wire basket to help organize its contents, has a lock and key for extra security, and its caster wheels make it an easily portable appliance. Seven cold zones, from 45°F to -20°F, allow it to be used as a freezer for meats, meals and more, or a refrigerator to keep food and drinks items chilled. And if you’ve got a few capped drinks bottles inside then you can open them right away with the classically styled Coca-Cola bottle opener fixed to the front.

