Taking athleisure to the next level in style and comfort, meet Allbirds new sneakers

Whether you’re always on your feet or you lead a busy lifestyle trying to fit in work, gym and play, it’s vital your shoes provide you with the optimum comfort and support to keep you on your toes.

Choosing cushioned, shock-absorbing footwear is the way to go if you want to ensure your feet stay happy and healthy when you’re on the move. After all, your soles are working extra hard carrying your body weight around - absorbing the impact of every step.

Yet, typically what these footwear types make up for in support they characteristically lack in style. Until now that is, because there’s a footwear brand changing that. What’s more, they have the environment at the forefront in everything they do.

Step in, Allbirds. Fusing minimalist aesthetics with all-day comfort, the footwear and apparel brand who has made a name for making naturally made and environmentally sustainable shoes since 2016.

It’s the brand’s original sneakers that started everything. Cracking the code to sustainable shoe making with their now renowned Allbirds Wool Runners. Game-changing, they’re cleverly made from sustainable merino wool, a sole made from renewable sugarcane and laces made from recycled plastic bottles.

Fast forward and many bestselling eco-friendly designs later, today Allbirds have not only built one of the most sustainable shoe brands in the world, but they’ve also earned themselves a reputation for having the world’s most comfortable shoes.

Allbirds sneakers have won the hearts, and feet, of everyone who’s ever stepped into them. A who’s who of Hollywood pair them with their off-duty celebrity wardrobes, while fashion influencers love to team them with their athleisure wear.

But it’s the lightweight, breathable support and all-day cushioning that’s made them a go-to for our hard-working everyday healthcare heroes and other professionals who are upright all day or night.

And now, Allbirds are making it even easier to blur the lines of fashion and fitness with their newest launch. Introducing, the Allbirds Tree Glider. Combining a sleek, chic design with the fit and support of a sporty sneaker, they’re made to complement an active lifestyle.

The wear: One shoe for every activity

Made to support and comfort every activity, Allbirds’ new Tree Gliders will have you walking on clouds and running on air. Think of them as leggings for your feet, with a sock-like fit and a flexible form that withstands your every move.

On days off, the sport and leisure hybrid will take you from your brisk morning dog walk to brunch with friends. Plus, you’ll be able to carry on supporting your feet through an afternoon cardio session - no change of footwear required.

For work, they’ll add style to the everyday. If your profession keeps you on the move, the Tree Gilders will keep you on your feet. Preventing aching feet and sore arches, thanks to the springy, superlight foam underfoot.

The design: Cool aesthetics meets comfort

Discover the Allbirds Tree Glider collection Show all 4 1 / 4 Discover the Allbirds Tree Glider collection Discover the Allbirds Tree Glider collection Blizzard (Blizzard Sole) Allbirds Tree Glider in Blizzard Allbirds Discover the Allbirds Tree Glider collection Medium Grey (Light Grey Sole) Allbirds Tree Glider in Medium Grey Allbirds Discover the Allbirds Tree Glider collection Natural Black (Blizzard Sole) Allbirds Tree Gider in Natural Black Allbirds Discover the Allbirds Tree Glider collection Natural White/Beige (Blizzard Sole) Allbirds Tree Glider in Natural White Allbirds

Teaming innovative design with eco-friendly functional materials, just like the rest of their shoe collection, the Allbirds Tree Gliders not only look the part but are built for comfort from the very first step.

The midsole is made from the brand’s SuperLight Foam, using a sustainable sugarcane base infused with nitrogen for a featherlight bounce. It’s given extra support, layered with cushioned insoles that’s sure to put a spring in your step.

What also makes these sneakers standout, is the one-piece upper made from a blend of responsibly sourced tree fibers and recycled polyester. The breathable knit keeps your feet comfortably cool, while the super soft fabric allows you to go sockless if you choose.

You’ll find Allbirds Tree Gliders come in an array of neutrals to style with your existing wardrobe, as well as pops of color for those that like a little more fun.

Shop Men’s Tree Glider

Shop Women’s Tree Glider

The promise: Love them or get your money back

Try them for yourself, and if you find they’re not your new solemate you’ll get a refund – no questions asked. That’s right, Allbirds are so confident in their products you can return or exchange your purchase even if you’ve worn them within 30 days. Order yours now at www.allbirds.com.