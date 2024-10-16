If you’ve struggled with your weight for a long time, losing weight and keeping it off can feel like a constant uphill battle. With reams of conflicting diet plans available online, it can be difficult to know where to look for the right advice. The problem is, there is no ‘one size fits all’ solution for weight loss. As individuals, we all have different compositions and medical profiles that can affect how we lose weight. That’s where Weight Loss by Hers comes in. Weight Loss by Hers is a comprehensive and customizable clinical approach specifically designed to help women achieve their individual weight-loss goals. Combining medication management, digital habit forming tools and customized educational content, their personalized clinical programs provide access to medical professionals who will tailor a plan to meet your specific needs.

What is Weight Loss by Hers?

Weight Loss by Hers is a personalized, accessible weight loss program. What makes it different from traditional weight loss programs is that it considers the underlying factors affecting your weight and offers a personalized treatment plan based on your body, health history and weight loss goals. Offering a holistic approach to weight loss, the science-backed program provides customized medication and ongoing medical support whilst encouraging healthy food choices, regular movement and consistent sleep. In a nutshell, it helps to encourage good nutritional choices, habit-forming and healthy routines whilst giving you tangible weight loss support to help you reach your goals.

How Weight Loss by Hers works

( Hims & Hers Health )

To get started, head to the Hers website , where you’ll find a a medical intake, 100% online, with questions about your health history, lifestyle and goals. Once you’ve filled that in, a medical professional will review your answers and determine the best course of action for you. After that, if prescribed you’ll receive a customized plan with unlimited online access to follow-ups, adjustments, and answers to your questions.

So what does the customized plan entail? After the initial evaluation, an online provider may recommend one of two medication types: compounded GLP-1 injections to be taken weekly, or oral medications to be taken daily. Regardless of which type of medication you may be prescribed, you’ll have unlimited access to online support, with licensed healthcare providers on hand to answer any questions you may have. This is all accessible online, making it a convenient and efficient way to keep on track with your weight loss journey.

“It was so simple to sign up,” said one Hers customer, “answer a few questions and then you get a response really quickly and before you know it, your meds are on the way”. The happy customer said it was the “best thing I have done for myself in a long time”.

Simple, affordable weight management

Getting our weight under control is something that can hugely benefit every aspect of our lives. Weight Loss by Hers aims to make weight management accessible, with subscriptions for oral medication kits starting as low as $79 a month with a 5-month subscription. The programs are designed to help you feel better whilst giving you the support you need to make changes to your lifestyle and manage your weight. Alongside the personalized medication, you’ll get a handy app packed with easy to follow snack and meal ideas to help you make healthier choices.

To find out whether Weight Loss by Hers might be right for you, head over to their website and answer some simple questions to get started.

Find out more about Weight Loss by Hers

Compounded products are not FDA-approved. FDA does not evaluate compounded products for safety, effectiveness, or quality. Not available in all 50 states. Weight Loss by Hers is a holistic program that includes nutrition support, technological tools, and compounded GLP-1s or medication kits including customized compounded medications prescribed based on what your provider determines is medically appropriate and necessary for you. See website for full details, important safety information, and restrictions, including online provider consultation requirements.