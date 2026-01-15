The latest winner from weight-loss drugs? Airlines

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Weight-loss drugs could save U.S. airlines millions in fuel costs this year, according to a new report.

The increased popularity of weight loss drugs, such as GLP-1s, means airlines are carrying slimmer passengers, which in turn reduces their fuel costs, Bloomberg reports, citing a report by the Wall Street firm Jefferies. These drugs could save the airline industry up to $580 million this year alone, the report says.

A 10 percent reduction in passenger weight could save top U.S. airlines — such as United and Delta — up to 1.5 percent in fuel costs and boost earning per share by 4 percent, according to the analysis. The top four airlines in the country are expected to spend $38.6 billion on jet fuel between them this year.

GLP-1 medications like Ozempic were initially designed and approved to treat type 2 diabetes but, in recent years, millions have turned to these drugs for weight loss.

A November survey by KFF revealed one in eight U.S. adults is taking GLP-1s to either lose weight or treat a chronic condition, which is an increase from early 2024. The survey also revealed that more than half of GLP-1 users found it difficult to afford the medications.

Airlines have long tried to cut weight from their flights - but the rising popularity of GLP-1 drugs could present them with an unexpected way to save money. ( Getty Images )

The Trump administration has recently sought to make these popular drugs more affordable. Two months ago, the administration announced a deal with two manufacturers to lower GLP-1 costs for Americans on Medicaid and Medicare, as well as those who buy the drugs through the new TrumpRx website.

The Jefferies analysis noted that U.S. obesity rates are falling, and that some GLP-1 medications, which are typically administered in an injectable form, are now available as pills, according to Bloomberg.

“With the drug now available in pill form and obesity rates falling, broader usage could have further implications for waist lines,” the analysis reads.

The firm also referenced other ways airlines have attempted to save money in the past, according to CNBC.

“A slimmer society = lower fuel consumption. Airlines have a history of being vigilant around aircraft weight savings, from olives (pitless, of course) to paper stock,” the firm wrote in a note to clients.

Airlines have historically saved money on fuel by making small adjustments to their flights to cut weight.

In the 1980s, American Airlines removed one olive from each dinner salad served to passengers, and saved about $40,000 a year by doing so, according to reports by Forbes and The New York Times.

United Airlines also saved 170,000 gallons of fuel by printing its in-flight magazine on lighter paper, the Los Angeles Times reported in 2018.