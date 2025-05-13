United Airlines unveils new business-class seat that converts to a double bed — plus upgrades for economy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

United Airlines today unveiled a brand-new seat for its Dreamliners that most travelers will view as first class in all but name.

Called the Polaris Studio, it's 25 percent bigger than the carrier's current Polaris business class, has the largest seatback screen of any U.S carrier and the middle two seats become a double bed when the divider is lowered and a mattress topper fitted.

At an event in Brooklyn, United also announced a refreshed version of the current Polaris suite and new premium and economy seats for the Dreamliner — collectively forming what the carrier calls an "Elevated" interior — with working versions of each one on display.

But it was the Polaris Studio that grabbed most of the limelight.

open image in gallery The middle two Polaris Studio seats become a double bed when the divider is lowered and a mattress topper fitted ( Ted Thornhill/The Independent )

Other new features of the Studio include a 27-inch 4K OLED screen (versus 16 inches for the current business class); noise-cancelling headphones by Meridian; a privacy door; an extra ottoman seat for companions; new amenity kits with Perricone MD products; an Ossetra caviar amuse-bouche service, and rose Laurent-Perrier Champagne.

Eight Studio seats will be fitted in two rows in a 1-2-1 configuration.

United hasn't released prices yet, but did confirm that passengers will upgrade into it from their existing Polaris suite.

open image in gallery United Airlines' Polaris Studio business-class seat is 25 percent bigger than the carrier's current business class ( United Airlines )

open image in gallery Polaris Studio features a 27-inch 4K OLED screen (versus 16 inches for the current business class) ( United Airlines )

Business-class competition is tough, particularly across the Atlantic, with British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, Delta and now American all offering privacy-door suites.

Does United see Polaris Studio as the new No.1 product for transatlantic travel?

Andrew Nocella, Chief Commercial Officer, told The Independent: 'Absolutely. We thought about this really carefully.

“How to use the space on the aircraft, how to make more opportunities and more choices available to the customers — and so we found room for eight great suites on board the aircraft — they're 25 percent larger than the standard suite, including six of them that can be ottomans with the seatbelt.

“But we did more than just the seat. We put all the other things around it that make it a great experience.

"We're really excited about it. We think it's a game-changer. It's a step above what anybody else in the United States is doing."

United Airlines unveils new Dreamliner cabins

open image in gallery The new premium economy seats are slightly wider and feature 16-inch 4K screens (up from 13 inches) ( United Airlines )

CEO Scott Kirby added: "It's hard to argue that it's not the best."

Features of the refreshed "regular" Dreamliner Polaris suite include privacy doors and a larger 19-inch 4K screen. And all Polaris customers will have access to a new "grab-and-go" snack bar.

The Elevated premium economy cabin gets 16-inch 4K screens (up from 13 inches), slightly wider seats (20 inches vs 19 inches), wireless charging pads and headrests with privacy-divider winglets.

open image in gallery The Elevated economy seat (pictured at the reveal) has a 13-inch 4K screen (up from 11 inches) and is slightly roomier ( Ted Thornhill/The Independent )

The Elevated economy seat, meanwhile, has a 13-inch 4K screen (up from 11 inches) and is slightly roomier — they are 0.3 inches wider (17.6 inches versus 17.3).

All newly ordered Boeing 787 Dreamliners will be fitted with Elevated interiors and Starlink connectivity, with United expecting at least 30 to join the fleet by 2027.

Delivery of the first United 787-9 with the Elevated interior is expected before the end of 2025, with debut flights planned for 2026 from San Francisco to Singapore and San Francisco to London.