Trump says he handles the stress by just not thinking about it

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump has claimed he copes with the stress of being a polarising figure by simply not thinking about it.

In a wide-ranging, hour-long interview with TV host Dr Phil, the former president responded to a question regarding how he “deals with stress” in his “most private moments”.

Dr Phil, who was later accused of pandering to Trump during the interview, claimed the media had “turned the judicial system and the intelligence community against” the former president, before adding: “Donald Trump, how do you deal with that stress in your most private moments?”

Unphased, Trump responded: “So, two things. Number one, I don’t like thinking about it. Out of sight, out of mind. I don’t know if that makes sense to you but I don’t want to think about it.

“Number two, I have tremendous support. I have the people’s support. I think if I didn’t, I wouldn’t be able to handle it so easily.”

Bizarrely, the former president then talks about his support staff telling him not to eat certain foods because they may cause cancer.

“I say to them don’t talk to me about that,” he said, suggesting this was evidence of his tactic of ignoring stress. “I don’t want to hear that word. It’s out of sight, out of mind. I think I have a very good disposition for trauma.”

The former president later claimed that despite certain media outlets allegedly turning against him, he still enjoys the support of the “silent majority” of people. Dr Phil then reacted by suggesting that everyone has “their own personal truth”.

The interview was heavily criticised on social media for uncritically discussing conspiracy theories, such as the claim that millions of migrants.

A social media account attached to US President Joe Biden, called Biden-Harris HQ, also accused Dr Phil’s team of “abruptly cutting out Trump’s gaffes and confusion” with the edits.