Make your winter escape one to remember

Head to a ski in, ski out Swiss Alps escape

( rocksresort )

Nestled in a central valley of the Swiss Alps, rocksresort sets the scene for a ski getaway for families who value both style and convenience. The award-winning resort provides true ski in, ski out access, allowing guests to step from their hotel door directly onto the slopes. Spacious, modern apartments feature fully equipped kitchens, perfect for longer stays, while the car-free village square buzzes with excellent dining, bars, shops and family activities just steps away.

The expansive LAAX ski area, one of Switzerland’s largest, provides endless winter adventure, with a ski school for beginners to refine their skills, on-site rentals and heated ski lockers to keep your items cosy for your return from the slopes. With contemporary Alpine design and family-focused amenities, rocksresort ensures everyone in your party gets to focus on an adventurous and active holiday.

Discover the best the Alps have to offer

( Best of the Alps )

Look no further for winter Euro-trip inspiration. Best of the Alps brings together nine pioneering destinations across Austria, France, Italy and Switzerland to offer exceptional mountain experiences in some of Europe’s most striking landscapes. These famous resorts helped shape winter tourism more than 150 years ago and remain pillars of Alpine tradition and excellence today.

Visitors, whether skiers or simply lovers of mountain life, enjoy charming towns rooted in local culture, world-class events, reliable infrastructure and exceptional Alpine gastronomy — from hearty mountain fare to refined dining with a view. With snow-covered peaks, cosy streets and awe-inspiring panoramas, each destination retains its authentic character, making every trip one to remember.

Experience a luxury lodge stay in St Lucia’s rainforest

( Rabot Hotel by Hotel Chocolat )

Among the leafy canopy of Saint Lucia’s tropical rainforest, Rabot Hotel from Hotel Chocolat is home to 25 luxury lodges, including 19 open-air, overlooking rainforest and the iconic Petit Piton rock rising from the sea. Each lodge blends immersive natural surroundings with refined comfort, giving guests a serene escape in the heart of the island. Set on a Unesco World Heritage site and in the vibrant town of Soufrière, the hotel balances luxury with local culture.

Guests can dine at the on-site restaurant, which features cacao-inspired cuisine and fine wines, while enjoying panoramic views of Petit Piton, unwind at the spa or take a dip in the 50ft infinity pool. The nearby Project Chocolat brings the island’s cacao heritage to life with Tree to Bean tours showcasing their sustainable farming experiences. Partake in a chocolate-making workshop and take home your very own crafted bar.

Get a taste of luxury living in the Cayman Islands

( Cayman Villas )

Wake up to gentle ocean breezes and the sparkling turquoise waters of the Caribbean with a stay in a rental villa by Cayman Villas. This curated collection of beachfront and sea-view villas and condos offers a perfect blend of space, privacy and understated elegance. Each property features modern comforts, private pools, sun-drenched terraces and chic interiors designed for both relaxing and entertaining. Guests can enjoy long, leisurely breakfasts overlooking the sea, afternoons by the pool and sunset evenings with pastel pink skies as a backdrop.

Ideal for a memory-making family getaway or a hedonistic romantic escape, the company’s collection provides thoughtful touches and personalized service to help make every stay incredible. Enhance your vacation by making use of Cayman Villas’ concierge service to personalize your stay and allow the experts to book exciting activities, plan tours and make fine-dining reservations.

Escape to paradise on the Riviera Maya

( Zorba Tulum )

On its own private ribbon of white-sand shoreline, Zorba Tulum offers a secluded, barefoot luxury getaway on Mexico’s highly desirable Riviera Maya coast. The resort features five design-driven villas and a two-bedroom penthouse, each with multiple bedrooms, generous living spaces and fully equipped kitchens, which make settling in effortless.

The guest-only Taco & Breakfast Bar brings fresh flavors to slow, sun-soaked mornings, then spend leisurely days bronzing by the pool framed by palms or practice mindfulness in the jungle-hut-like yoga studio. A rooftop terrace provides panoramic views across the turquoise sea and lush greenery, and daily housekeeping, a concierge and night security ensure peace of mind throughout the stay.

Free-spirited travelers, families or groups of friends gathering for a milestone trip will delight in a restorative stay rooted in the laid-back vibe that defines Tulum.

Delve deep into the Ecuadorian Amazon

( Yasuní National Park, Napo Wildlife Center )

Hidden deep in Ecuador’s Yasuní National Park, Napo Wildlife Center offers an immersive rainforest escape with a little luxury and a lot of wildlife. Owned and operated by the Kichwa Añangu community, the eco-lodge features private cabins overlooking the Añangu Lagoon and eco-luxury amenities powered by solar energy. Days will be filled with guided canoe excursions along blackwater creeks, canopy tower climbs for panoramic birdwatching, visits to mineral-rich clay walls teeming with parrots and night-time wildlife-spotting.

Guests can also explore rainforest trails, encounter medicinal plants and participate in cultural experiences including music and sacred ceremonies, and enjoy a fine take on local and international cuisine in the riverside restaurant. The lodge’s commitment to conservation and sustainable community projects ensures a meaningful stay, offering a transformative Amazonian journey for nature-lovers, photographers and conscious travelers.

Soar above Asheville’s forests

( Navitat )

Experience the thrill of ‘flying’ through North Carolina’s mountains at Navitat Canopy Adventures, just 25 minutes north of downtown Asheville and home to world-class zip-line experiences that blend adventure with breathtaking scenery. Recognized by USA Today as one of the nation’s best and a 14-time Best of WNC winner, it’s perfect for adventure-seeking families and groups of friends looking for an adrenaline boost.

The Mountaintop Tour, the most popular course, features three massive side-by-side zip-lines, including a 3,600-ft line soaring 350ft above the forest floor. Guests can also explore additional canopy courses, with a brand-new adventure set to open in 2026, expanding the options for high-flying fun. Navitat provides fully guided tours with expert instructors, ensuring an exhilarating yet safe experience from start to finish.

Explore the Nordics and Baltics with ease

( Authentic Scandinavia )

Planning a multi-day trip through the Nordics and Baltics becomes far easier with local expertise behind every detail. Authentic Scandinavia is an Oslo-based travel specialist that creates customizable itineraries highlighting the best of each destination, whether you choose winter adventures above the Arctic Circle, scenic rail trips to the fjords or city breaks to the region’s capitals. The curated itineraries draw on the team’s deep regional knowledge, strong relationships with trusted suppliers and thorough quality control, resulting in perfectly planned, stress-free journeys year-round.

Travelers can now upgrade select tours to the new Platinum category, which offers stays in four- and five-star hotels and distinctive properties chosen for their character, comfort and standout locations. As a certified Travelife partner, the company also places sustainability at the center of its operations, supporting responsible travel across the region and support for local communities.

