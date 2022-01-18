Late Show host Stephen Colbert has bestowed an unwanted nickname on Florida governor Ron DeSantis: Covid Dick.

DeSantis, who is rumored to be pondering a 2024 White House run, is getting heat from all sides as he campaigns for re-election in his home state. The governor has been highly criticized for his handling of Covid-19 outbreaks in Florida - so when an opportunity arose to call him out, Colbert took it.

The Late Show host began by discussing a potential new side effect in men infected by Covid-19. According to research cited in a Gizmodo article, men were more likely to experience sexual dysfunction after contracting the illness.

“Scientists have determined that Covid dick is real,” Colbert said. “But he prefers to be called Ron DeSantis.”

Colbert’s burn alludes to DeSantis’ refusal to implement lockdowns despite Covid-19 surges nor impose mask mandates.

The late-night host wrapped up the roast by asking if he could “get a few more boosters, just to be safe”. Colbert is proudly vaccinated and boosted, unlike DeSantis, who refuses to confirm whether or not he has received his booster shot.

The Late Show host is not the first, or last, to roast DeSantis.

Notably, the governor is a potential rival to Donald Trump for the Republican nomination in 2024.

According to The Daily Beast reporter Zachary Petrizzo, Roger Stone, an ally to Trump, recently called DeSantis “fat, slow and dumb”, as tensions intensify between Trump and DeSantis.