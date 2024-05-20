Abortion is ancient history. Literally. The earliest written record of the practise dates back more than 4,000 years to an Egyptian Papyrus which describes methods by which women could induce abortions.

Yet today, in England and other countries across the world, the ever-shifting legal landscape of abortion access continues to threaten the lives of women and their rights over what they can and cannot do with their own bodies.

This week is no exception; abortion rights are back in the spotlight in England. An amendment to the Criminal Justice Bill, proposed by Labour MP Diana Johnson, to prevent the prosecution of women in England and Wales who end a pregnancy outside of the terms of the Abortion Act (1967) is getting further delayed and tweaked.