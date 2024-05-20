Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

COMMENT

Abortion laws aren’t working – no woman should feel like a criminal for making choices about her body

The criminalisation of abortion creates shame and prevents women from talking openly and honestly about it. It’s time to change the conversation, writes Amelia Loulli

Monday 20 May 2024 13:14 BST
Comments
Abortion rights supporters pictured in Phoenix, Arizona
Abortion rights supporters pictured in Phoenix, Arizona (AP)

Abortion is ancient history. Literally. The earliest written record of the practise dates back more than 4,000 years to an Egyptian Papyrus which describes methods by which women could induce abortions.

Yet today, in England and other countries across the world, the ever-shifting legal landscape of abortion access continues to threaten the lives of women and their rights over what they can and cannot do with their own bodies.

This week is no exception; abortion rights are back in the spotlight in England. An amendment to the Criminal Justice Bill, proposed by Labour MP Diana Johnson, to prevent the prosecution of women in England and Wales who end a pregnancy outside of the terms of the Abortion Act (1967) is getting further delayed and tweaked.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in