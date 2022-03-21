When I adopted a child in February 2020, I was lucky enough to be in full time employment, so I was entitled to the same support for leave and pay as those having birth children.

As you might have guessed from the date, that was really the only lucky thing about my situation. My learning to parent a traumatised toddler coincided with one of the worst public health crises in world history. But at least ‒ as I tried to guide us through some genuinely appalling first days and weeks ‒ I didn’t have to worry about paying the bills.

For self-employed adopters this level of security isn’t guaranteed. They are left to negotiate means-tested local authority funds that may or may not regard them deserving of support. The government seems to think that’s good enough. In the past year it has shrugged off both a petition – which will be debated in the House of Commons tonight – and a report that recommended extending the support to all.