This year’s A-level results reveal profound inequalities between young people across the UK

It was already bad pre-pandemic – but it’s got worse, writes Ed Dorrell

Thursday 18 August 2022 17:24
If you’re from an area of the country that has more profound economic challenges than others, you are more likely to have been punished educationally by the decision to shut schools during lockdown

(Getty Images)

Are today’s A-level results the beginning of the end of the multiple exam fiascos that have beset the Covid pandemic?

Certainly ministers, exam boards, exam regulators and, most importantly, schools, teachers and students will be desperately hoping so.

As of this afternoon, most indications suggest that such hope would not be misplaced.

