This year’s A-level results reveal profound inequalities between young people across the UK
It was already bad pre-pandemic – but it’s got worse, writes Ed Dorrell
Are today’s A-level results the beginning of the end of the multiple exam fiascos that have beset the Covid pandemic?
Certainly ministers, exam boards, exam regulators and, most importantly, schools, teachers and students will be desperately hoping so.
As of this afternoon, most indications suggest that such hope would not be misplaced.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies