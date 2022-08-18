A-Level results: Second highest number of students get first or second choice at university
A near-record number of students have been accepted into their preferred or second-choice universityon A-level results day, according to Ucas.
A total of 425,830 pupils received the grades needed for their firm or insurance choice. This is the second-highest figure on record after an all-time high last year.
This was also around 16,000 more than pre-pandemic levels in 2019.
More follows...
