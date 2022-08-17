Results day: Everything to know for A-Levels and GCSEs

This year’s A-Level and GCSE results are just around the corner, with students eagerly awaiting their grades.

With A-Level results out on Thursday, 18 August, and GCSEs on Thursday, 25 August, grades are predicted to take a hit this year after a successful two years for schools and colleges.

However, the Department for Education has said that exams would be graded more generously this year.

Students will also be checking UCAS to see if they’ve got into the university of their choice, with courses believed to be “undoubtedly” more competitive this year.

