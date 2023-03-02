Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

“Teach that boys and girls are equal”, is on a long list of recommendations from young people about the basics that need to be – and are currently not – covered adequately in Relationships and Sex Education (RSE). This seems like such a basic message that I have to ask how we as a society have overlooked such a key lesson.

Young people know what they need to learn about in RSE in order to feel ready to take on independent relationships. They’re keenly aware of how current lessons are letting them down, according to new research from the Sex Education Forum.

The only way to ensure RSE equips the next generation to be engaged members of society is by centring young people’s experiences in lessons and appropriately training teachers. With the government’s RSE guidance set to be reviewed in 2023, now is the time to return the focus to our young people.

Three years ago, RSE became mandatory in all schools in England, with cross-party Parliamentary backing and overwhelming support from parents and schools. The legislation was clear in its ambition to teach children and young people about healthy relationships, and to foster equality and respect between people. Yet as the laundry list of overlooked subjects, including gender parity, show us, this promise from government hasn’t yet been fulfilled.

Misogyny, spread through social media influencers such as Andrew Tate, has been making ugly appearances in classrooms in recent months, with reports of some male students vocally and publicly declaring their belief in male superiority and intimidating female teachers.

Imagine preparing to teach a lesson about consent, or the harms of pornography, and being challenged by students about your authority the moment you enter the classroom. If this undermines the teacher, how does it impact on other students and their confidence to join in discussions? The majority of young people are wishing for a more inclusive, more discursive RSE.

At the same time that teachers face such intimidation in the classroom, the government is relying on schools both as a key vehicle for prevention in their tackling violence against women and girls strategy, and for reducing online harms. Likewise, the government points to RSE repeatedly as a catch-all to address these issues and more besides – from menopause education to addiction.

RSE is described as something that is “already in place.” Yet over half of young people surveyed about their RSE at school said that they had learned nothing or not enough about topics including what a healthy relationship looks like, the attitudes and behaviour of boys and men towards girls and women, information relevant to LGBTQ+ people, and pornography.

When it comes down to it, the government isn’t giving teachers the guidelines they need to approach teaching about sexual harassment and misogyny, let alone menopause or the dangers of digital platforms.

Parents and teachers will agree with me when I say it is simply not fair to expect wonders from schools without government investment in professionalising the teaching of RSE, and carrying out regular monitoring to find out what the realities are for young people in the classroom. We know that investment pays off: education about relationships and dating violence has been shown to reduce violence by 17 per cent on average.

Given that misogyny appeals more to boys who are feeling disenfranchised, boys need to hear from an early age that there are choices they can make beyond narrow gender stereotypes; that violence is not the answer – and that equality pays off for everyone.

These conversations need to happen at home, yes; but properly equipped RSE teachers can lead the movement to create a more inclusive and prepared generation, equipped with critical thinking skills and emotional understanding, to navigate life on and off-line. It is telling that 38 per cent of the young people surveyed by the Sex Education Forum felt there was inadequate time spent on RSE at school, and that 35 per cent wanted more open discussions. Good quality RSE does take time, openness and investment to achieve.

This year the government is reviewing their guidance on Relationships, Sex and Health Education. Will this be informed by asking young people? Putting young people at the centre of future guidance and requiring national and school-level consultation with students would be a game changer; and this will have to be underpinned by a long-term plan to support the teachers they are depending on.

From where I stand, we don’t have a choice – not making these changes puts our ability as a society to help young people manage modern challenges at risk.

Lucy Emmerson is chief executive of the Sex Education Forum