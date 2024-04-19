Well, of course Angela Rayner should pay any tax she neglected, forgot, or otherwise avoided paying a number of years ago – if that did happen. But that’s not really what this is about, is it?

Do you remember “Beergate”? For weeks the Johnson government was on the ropes over a torrent of revelations about the apparent non-stop hedonism at Downing Street while the rest of us were obediently doing what we were told.

And then a smudgy video emerged of Keir Starmer appearing to enjoy a bottle of lager and a takeaway curry after a day of campaigning in Durham. Cue a tsunami of front-page outrage, a police investigation, howls of hypocrisy. And then… nothing. The Durham police found there was an empty void behind the headlines.