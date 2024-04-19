Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Comment

Warm, real and raucous: no wonder the Tories (and 12 detectives) are out to get Angela Rayner

Setting the attack dogs on the deputy Labour leader shows us just how much she is feared, says Alan Rusbridger – and if she resigns, it will only be a victory for cowardly Conservative hypocrites able to afford more elaborate tax arrangements

Friday 19 April 2024 15:16 BST
Comments
Oceans of ink have already been spilt in pursuit of whatever Rayner did or didn’t pay, in terms of capital gains tax or otherwise, on a modest property in Stockport
Oceans of ink have already been spilt in pursuit of whatever Rayner did or didn’t pay, in terms of capital gains tax or otherwise, on a modest property in Stockport (Victoria Jones/PA)

Well, of course Angela Rayner should pay any tax she neglected, forgot, or otherwise avoided paying a number of years ago – if that did happen. But that’s not really what this is about, is it?

Do you remember “Beergate”? For weeks the Johnson government was on the ropes over a torrent of revelations about the apparent non-stop hedonism at Downing Street while the rest of us were obediently doing what we were told.

And then a smudgy video emerged of Keir Starmer appearing to enjoy a bottle of lager and a takeaway curry after a day of campaigning in Durham. Cue a tsunami of front-page outrage, a police investigation, howls of hypocrisy. And then… nothing. The Durham police found there was an empty void behind the headlines.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in