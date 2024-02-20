Could Kemi Badenoch’s Post Office showdown wreck her No 10 ambitions?

People like a risk-taker, and there is something exhilarating about Kemi Badenoch’s recklessness.

Conservatives like her because she is so aggressively dismissive of Labour MPs convinced of their own righteousness – and a lot of non-Conservatives like her because she is so unlike most cautious, evasive and bland politicians.

Her statement in the Commons yesterday was high drama. Advertised as a statement on “Post Office Governance and Horizon Compensation Schemes”, which could hardly have sounded duller, she launched straight into an escalation of her personal war against Henry Staunton, whom she sacked as chair of the Post Office.