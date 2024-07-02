The problem with Bansky’s Glastonbury ‘small boat’ stunt

Banksy’s latest stunt was to launch a mocked-up migrant boat, complete with dummies of asylum seekers wearing life jackets, to crowdsurf over the revellers at Glastonbury. There was an immediate backlash from people who felt that the image dehumanised and even mocked migrants and the dangers of their journeys.

I agree that the visual impact of the stunt missed the mark, although I assume it was meant as a positive signal of solidarity (though honestly, who knows with Banksy, whose art is always politically ambiguous).

This ambiguity – combined with the viscerally uncomfortable image of destitute people being bopped around like a balloon – is classic Banksy. His artistic “statements” say so little that they are easily coopted by those with an agenda.