Pollsters warn Sunak: Stoking culture wars can’t save Tories

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rishi Sunak was warned today that his culture war strategy will “not save the Tories” as Sir Keir Starmer brutally mocked him in prime minister’s questions (PMQs) as “a jumped up milk monitor”.

The Labour leader went on the attack over plans to ban “rainbow lanyards” in the civil service, as leading pollsters questioned the Tory strategy as the government unveiled plans to ban explicit sex education in schools until children turn 13, and all gender identity lessons.

This latest foray into the culture wars followed a major speech on Monday by the common sense minister Esther McVey unveiling new civil service rules to end so-called “woke activism” in Whitehall and other departments, including an attempt to ban rainbow lanyards.

Added to that ministers also unveiled new stop and search powers for police to tackle knife crime.

The new strategy comes after the Techne UK weekly tracker poll recently showed Labour’s lead increase to 24 points over the Tories in the wake of Dover MP Natalie Elphicke’s defection over the small boats crisis.

Pollsters told The Independent that the strategy would not work and Mr Sunak needs to somehow get his message on the economy over to voters instead.

Rishi Sunak has appeared to turn to a culture war strategy ( Toby Melville/PA Wire )

Professor Sir John Curtice said: “Culture issues are related to attitudes to Brexit and divide party supporters more than they did.

“So [culture issues] have some appeal for the Conservative base but the principal reasons why people have left the Tories are because of the economy, the NHS and leadership not any failure to address cultural issues.

“It is not clear how a focus on them will win many back. Meanwhile, transgender apart, the anti-woke position is one with diminishing popularity. That’s probably why the issues are now being debated and causing concern among social conservatives.”

Lord Hayward, a Tory peer, noted: “[Culture war issues] help only marginally. Shifting people is a series of building blocks. The Conservatives need to convince on things like economy first then small items like that solidify their support.”

He added that the problem for Mr Sunak is that voters are not convinced on the economy.

Meanwhile, polling company Techne UK chief excutive Michela Morizzo warned: “A culture war message cannot be the right way to collect votes for the Conservatives. I mean, we all know that in such uncertain times people are only looking to feel safe and economically sustainable. Ideological battles at the moment are not a winnng strategy.”

Sir Keir lampooned the prime minister for the proposals in a torid PMQs for Mr Sunak.

The Labour leader accused Mr Sunak of being a “jumped up milk monitor” obsessed with “confiscating lanyards”.

Continuing a series of jokes about the prime minister’s drive to stop civil servants wearing pro-LGBT lanyards to work, Sir Keir said he should instead be more worried about letting prisoners out of jail early.

The Labour leader said: “The only answer to the question I asked about whether domestic abusers should be exempt from his early release scheme for anyone serious about security is yes.

Sir John Curtice does not believe culture wars are a winning strategy ( Getty Images )

“Perhaps the most ludicrous part of his speech on Monday was when he said he won’t accept the idea that any of the problems people are facing are caused by the 14 years of Conservative government.”

Mr Sunak highlighted Britain’s GDP growth figures, which the ONS said showed the economy was going “gangbusters”.

The raft of hard line policies has delighted Tory on the right of the party but opened Rishi Sunak’s governent to accusations that it is trying to turn around its flagging fortunes by launching a culture war strategy.

Luke Tryl, executive director of More in Common and a former adviser to Baroness Morgan when she was Tory education secretary, was also critical of the approach.

Esther McVey wanted to ban rainbow lanyards (PA) ( PA Archive )

He said: “I think most of the electorate will find it a little odd (and frustrating) that the focus seems to be lanyards and curtailing sex education given the challenges the country faces!

“Obviously people want kids to be kept protected but they’d like the government to start with smartphones and social media. There is also a risk that goes beyond this election that the Tories toxify their brand by appearing too out of tune with modern Britain.”

Labour MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle said: “Governments that try culture wars usually lose look at Australia. This government has run last 3 years on culture wars.”

Although he added: “Publishing guidelines on sex ed is however very sensible - but guidelines are just that - suggestions not rules.”

But the moves have been welcomed by the Tory right, especially MPs from the influential New Conservatives group set up by Danny Kruger and Miriam Cates to push on culture war issues.

Ms Cates told The Independent that the goverment moves this week are “definitely some progress!”

Another New Conservative group member, Tom Hunt, who is also deputy chairman of the right wing Common Sense Group, said he is “pleased” with the announcements this week as well as a reduction in immigration numbers.

He said: “Massively heading in right direction.”

Tory deputy chairman Jnathan Gullis, who helped to found the New Conservatives claimed that “the penny has finally dropped” with the government on these issues.

There had been concerns in Downing Street that MPs on the right could trigger a leadership vote against Mr Sunak. Meanwhile, there have been warnings that many Tory voters are pealing away to Nigel Farage’s Reform UK or refusing to vote because they do not think the party is right wing enough.

Another rightwinger, Dudley North MP Marco Longhi said: “I’m delighted and I don’t underestimate the magnitude of the fight against woke. It has spread like a cancer and caused irreparable damage in many settings and harmed individuals. Eradicating it is going to be difficult but it’s the right fight to have.”