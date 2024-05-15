Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg has urged the PM to forge a pact with Reform UK ( PA Archive )

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rishi Sunak has announced a fresh crackdown on culture war issues with a ban on children under 9 to be taught about sex education and gender identity.

Policing minister Chris Philp said the EducationSecretary’s new measures on sex education are expected to come into force quickly.

According to reports, the new rules mean sex education will only be taught in primary schools until year five.

The guidance is the Government’s bid to tackle concerns that some children receiving age-inappropriate relationships, sex and health education (RSHE).

Speaking today, Mr Philp has also called on police forces to increase the use of stop and search as part to tougher measures to tackle knife crime.

Meanwhile, Jacob Rees-Mogg has urged Rishi Sunak to forge a general election pact with Reform UK inviting Nigel Farage and Richard Ticethe to become Tory MPs.

He said the deal would unite the Right of British politics and secure a victory at the next election.

It comes as the Tories hit the lowest poll rating since Liz Truss as Labour leads the way with more than 30 points, according to YouGov.