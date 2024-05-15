UK politics - live: Sex education to be axed for under 9s as Sunak urged to make Reform UK election deal
Defence secretary accuses Labour of being a danger to UK as Sunak warns world of looming nuclear war
Rishi Sunak has announced a fresh crackdown on culture war issues with a ban on children under 9 to be taught about sex education and gender identity.
Policing minister Chris Philp said the EducationSecretary’s new measures on sex education are expected to come into force quickly.
According to reports, the new rules mean sex education will only be taught in primary schools until year five.
The guidance is the Government’s bid to tackle concerns that some children receiving age-inappropriate relationships, sex and health education (RSHE).
Speaking today, Mr Philp has also called on police forces to increase the use of stop and search as part to tougher measures to tackle knife crime.
Meanwhile, Jacob Rees-Mogg has urged Rishi Sunak to forge a general election pact with Reform UK inviting Nigel Farage and Richard Ticethe to become Tory MPs.
He said the deal would unite the Right of British politics and secure a victory at the next election.
It comes as the Tories hit the lowest poll rating since Liz Truss as Labour leads the way with more than 30 points, according to YouGov.
Sex education to be scrapped for under 9s
Policing minister ChrisPhilp said sex education will be banned for children from year five.
As part of the new guidance, schools will stop teaching on gender identity.
He told GB News: “As a parent as well, I don’t want my children, to be honest, to be exposed to inappropriate content at a pretty young age and nor do I want politically contested ideas like the trans issues being taught as if they’re facts.
“I think childhood is a really special time and I don’t think we need to introduce some of these ideas too early.
“So I think the changes that are likely to come are going to be very welcome and as I say, I know the Education Secretary will get on and do them as quickly as possible.
“As a parent I strongly welcome that.”
Here are the top stories this morning:
- Policing minister Chris Philip wants police officers to use stop and search powers.
- Government is set to scrap sex education for under 9s.
- Ministers defend increase in food bank use amid rising jobless figures.
- Sunak and Starmer set to face off in today’s PMQs since Elphicke’s defection.
- Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg is urging Rishi Sunak to forge a pact with Reform UK ahead of general election
Government urged to take over running of Parc Prison
MPs are calling the government to run the HMP Parc instead of private firm G4S.
It comes amid concerns over a spate of nine deaths since the end of February.
Four deaths have also been linked to substance misuse and another under investigation.
G4S has managed the establishment since it opened in 1997 and it received a 10-year contract to continue operating it in 2022.
Meanwhile in Belfast...
First Minister Michelle O’Neill has accepted she should have kept WhatsApp exchanges for the Covid-19 Inquiry rather than wiping her phone.
Lead counsel to the inquiry Clair Dobbin KC said retrieved WhatsApp exchanges between Ms O’Neill and Baroness Foster “do discuss substantive matters about the response to the pandemic”.
Ms O’Neill responded: “They may have been a to and fro in a conversation outside a meeting but the official record was the official record in terms of decisions made.
“Arlene and I couldn’t decide on a message to do something, we’d have to bring it to the Executive. So all decisions were recorded on the official record and in terms of what the civil service hold.”
Labour-commissioned report calls for caps on rent hikes
Rent hikes should be capped for people struggling to afford soaring rates, according to a report commissioned by the Labour Party.
Rises should be limited to either consumer price inflation or local wage growth - whichever is lower - in England and Wales, it found.
Stephen Cowan’s report, commissioned by Lisa Nandy as shadow housing secretary, recommends a swathe of measures to support renters struggling with the spiralling cost of living.
In case you missed it: Chinese ambassador summoned to Foreign Office after three charged with spying
In full: No widespread abuse of UK graduate visa scheme, Home Office report finds
Home secretary James Cleverly commissioned experts to examine whether rising demand for study visas was being driven by a desire to migrate to the UK.
Comment: Exclusive polling reveals the public don’t care if you’re a classy worker – or working class
New data has shown that, despite the emphasis on politicians’ roots, most voters don’t actually care about the class background of Rishi Sunak or Keir Starmer.
Andrew Grice explains what that could mean for the parties’ election strategies.
Politics explained: Rainbow warrior: what’s behind Esther McVey’s attack on civil service lanyards?
The Tory minister for common sense has opened another front in the culture wars. Mary Dejevsky takes a look.
