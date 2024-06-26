The final game in the Sunak/Starmer Debate Cup was a messy draw

There was no handshake at the end. After 75 minutes of name calling, Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak couldn’t wait to see the backs of each other. Don’t be surprised if there are no head-to-head debates at all in the 2029 general election.

Sunak marched from his car outside Nottingham Trent University looking tense and grim – a contrast with Starmer, who strolled in beaming, pausing for a chat with some BBC top brass. A fresh arrival from Mars could not mistake which of the two is 20 points ahead in the polls.

Brassy, imperious fanfares then announced the final time these two will have to endure proximity until they sit on opposite sides of the House of Commons despatch boxes next month.