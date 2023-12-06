“Everyone is going to be gay for the next 24 hours! See you on Grindr!”

Ahhh. Bob The Drag Queen opened the show for Madonna at the O2 in his fabulous Marie Antoinette costume – and we all roared the house down. Middle-aged mums, their crimped hair bunched into lace bows; paunchy grandads in button downs; starry-eyed tweens; hand-holding married couples – and let’s not forget us gays – we all screamed together. “Yeah! Let’s be gay for 24 hours, and all the 24 hours after that!”

That’s Britain for you. And we’re lucky to be here...