Madonna’s message to fans as she shares video of Celebration Tour opening night

Madonna thanked fans on Instagram as she shared a video from the opening night of her Celebration World Tour in London.

The “Queen of Pop” has a 40-strong song setlist and she dazzled on stage at the O2 in London this weekend.

Her tour - due to begin in Canada in July - was postponed earlier this year after Madonna fell ill with a “serious bacterial infection”.

“Thank you London! Opening Night! An Evening I will never forget,” she wrote on social media, sharing a video as she celebrated the first night of her tour.