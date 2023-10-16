Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
00:37
Madonna’s message to fans as she shares video of Celebration Tour opening night
Madonna thanked fans on Instagram as she shared a video from the opening night of her Celebration World Tour in London.
The “Queen of Pop” has a 40-strong song setlist and she dazzled on stage at the O2 in London this weekend.
Her tour - due to begin in Canada in July - was postponed earlier this year after Madonna fell ill with a “serious bacterial infection”.
“Thank you London! Opening Night! An Evening I will never forget,” she wrote on social media, sharing a video as she celebrated the first night of her tour.
Up next
07:42
Meet the Italian farmers facing the extremes of climate change
06:11
Why is Waffle House America’s late night fight club? | On The Ground
14:58
Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska’s interview with Bel Trew
02:10
What Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska wants the world to know
04:48
What did we learn from the Labour and Conservative party conferences?
05:57
What does the four-tier EU membership possibly mean for the UK?
06:13
Is a four-day week a good idea? | You Ask The Questions
06:57
Sam Warburton and Andy Goode answer your Rugby World Cup questions
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
03:28
What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?
04:57
How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated
03:47
What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated
08:59
Everything you need to know about hay fever
16:21
Big Brother’s back to take the reality TV crown
13:28
Oscars 2023 Special | Binge or Bin
02:47
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Actor and Actress?
01:33
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Director?
03:19
Olivia Dean performs ‘Dive’ in session at Montreux Jazz Festival
02:48
NNAVY performs ‘So Much’ in session at Montreux Jazz Festival
02:45
Lily Moore performs Music Box session at Montreux Jazz Festival
08:17
Marcus Miller performs ‘Detroit’ at Montreux Jazz Festival
44:28
Emma Forrest: ‘Trump’s election made me want to be celibate’
00:43
Why we shouldn’t portray trans characters as ‘overly virtuous’
45:58
Bellies author Nicola Dinan: ‘Trans characters can be fallible too’
46:53
The power of withdrawing from one-sided friendships
00:30
Richard Madeley ‘compares’ Palestine civilian deaths to those in WWII
00:29
Angry hippo attacks wildlife photographers on safari
01:13
Patrick Kielty’s personal heartache in Israel and Palestine message
00:50
Vigil held in Parliament Square for victims of Hamas attack
00:24
NFL star Tyreek Hill celebrates touchdown with backflip selfie
00:40
England players react to 30-24 win to Fiji at Rugby World Cup
00:24
Jake Paul immediately mocks KSI after defeat to Tommy Fury
01:25
William says Wales’ Dan Biggar is not allowed to retire after RWC loss
00:28
Protesters spray Oxford University’s Radcliffe Camera with paint
01:06
Taiwan: Debris blown down road as typhoon brings record-breaking winds
01:19
Flash flooding causes chaos in New York City
00:39
Biden faces down climate activist hecklers during Arizona speech
00:44
Dr Hilary Jones shares useful tip for dealing with bedbugs at home
01:13
Brother and sister help shark washed up on beach near Blackpool
00:45
Kate watches on as England book place in Rugby World Cup semi-final
00:45
Zoo animals surprised with spooky Halloween treats
04:23
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on the imposter syndrome epidemic
04:26
Finance coach Ellie Austin-Williams on the psychology of money
04:34
STEM campaigner Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE on workplace bias
01:01
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on how to tackle imposter syndrome
00:30
Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners
00:53
‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’
00:57
‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’
00:50
‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09