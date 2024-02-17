What do disabled people have to do to get a blue badge around here...?

I’ve lived in the world of disability for many years now and have bitter personal experience of the myriad ways British bureaucracy can be used to harass, intimidate and bully. I’ve seen the state at its absolute worst – that applies to both local and central government – so I judge myself to be pretty hard to shock.

However, after hearing Sarah Johnson’s story, even I was left horrified at the needlessly difficult and – to my mind – cruel situation both she and her family have been left in.

Johnson has two daughters, both of whom have cerebral palsy. Among the challenges they both face are mobility impairments. That being the case, she applied for a blue badge for them.