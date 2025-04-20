Wine can sometimes be like a stubborn toddler who point blank refuses to do what you ask them, even though you know it’s what’s best for them. It’s been kicking around as a product for millennia, where it’s been enjoyed as a part of everyday life. And, in its lifetime has undergone huge expansion and growth – with vines planted globally between the latitudes of 28 to 50 degrees in both the northern and southern hemispheres.

It boomed in the late Seventies with more than 10 million hectares of vineyards, and it’s currently estimated that there are now approximately 7.3 million hectares under-vine. But, for such a globally available product, it is appallingly marketed. It is so difficult to determine quality just by looking at a bottle, and as an industry, it regularly demonstrates great inflexibility to both consumer trends and external factors such as climate change.

The first annual Fine Wines and Restaurants Market Monitor report, written by the consultancy firm Bain & Company and published this week, predicts that in the not too distant future Bordeaux, in the southwest of France, will be too hot and dry to grow the world’s most popular red grape variety, cabernet sauvignon – the variety that really exalted Bordeaux to its superstar status.

The report states that wine production will have to move north, taking in Germany, southern Scandinavia, northern France and, of course, England. It predicts that by 2100, the most northerly point in England that will support the production of cabernet sauvignon will be just north of the Yorkshire city of Hull. A glass of Côtes de Yorkshire anyone?

I believe that the challenges facing wine currently should be seen as a great turning point in its history, one where it embraces innovation. If we take Bordeaux, it has historic examples of transformation – up until the 17th century, the area that is now home to huge swathes of vineyards, the Médoc, was mostly marshland until the Dutch came along with their water-draining know-how. It transformed production and sealed the future for this wine producing behemoth.

But, in its current state, Bordeaux is a region that’s suffering from overproduction, with far too many growers producing mediocre wine under the “quality” banner of Bordeaux. But why? It’s largely due to a system that was set up to protect growers, the French regulation system, Appellation d’Origine Controlée (AOC) which was developed to guarantee that the wine stated on the label was the same as inside the bottle. Oh, and there’s a bit of grower entitlement too.

The AOC has strict regulations about what grapes can be used, the age of vineyards and the maximum yields that can be produced. It is very much focused on protecting the place and the uniquely French notion of “terroir”, literally translated as “a sense of place”. “Terroir” refers to the unique combination of environmental factors including, climate, soil, topography, and the influence that these have on the taste and character of wine. While this has been remarkable in protecting wine, it hasn’t always been a guarantee of quality, as the focus is on the land, not the grower.

It might seem controversial to say, but there are a lot of people that shouldn’t be making wine. Usually, market forces drive quality, but it often hasn’t been the case for wine, as, for too long, producers have been able to hide under a perceived quality label, and this definitely hasn’t helped consumers, (but perhaps this is a topic for another day).

What wine really needs to do is to be more adaptable and innovate. We have just started seeing inter-continental blendings such as The Wine Society’s Generation series, in which wines from France and Australia are blended together – sidenote, they were both delicious – but the winemaker, Maxime Chapoutier, would have been arrested if he tried to sell these wines in his native France.

And then there’s one of the tastiest wines I tried recently, a blend of two grape varieties, mondeuse (in this case from the eastern French alpine region of Savoie) blended with merlot grown in Bergerac (a region on the fringes of Bordeaux). A vinous union between two winemaker friends, the lighter, fresher mondeuse really took the edge off the heat of the merlot, which had been produced in a particularly hot vintage. I loved it and was left wondering why we’re so fixated with wines having to have their singular origin?

I am not proposing the abolition of AOC; I think it’s a remarkable system, and it should protect those wines that are just so uniquely of that place – it’s a wonder and joy for any wine lover to enjoy wines made in these regions by outstanding growers. But, in order to attract and embrace a new generation of wine drinkers, with a change in preference of styles, perhaps instead of expanding wine production to Hull, growers should be pioneering in the varieties they’re planting, the blends they’re bottling, and focusing on sustainable viticulture. And while we’re at it, can we please see more 50cl bottles? It’s the perfect size in my opinion.

I would also love to see greater winemaker collaborations. High quality, good value producers coming together to create wines that can help grow new markets – they could even offer a competitive advantage to be able to make it to the shelves of the supermarkets. There’s one thing I’m certain of, though, as a half-Yorkshirewoman, the future of wine is unlikely to lie in the “Entre-de-Humber”, sorry Hull.

Rosamund Hall (DipWSET) is a freelance writer, presenter and The Independent's wine columnist. She specialises in wine and spirits as well as travel and lifestyle