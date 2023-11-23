Uncorking Cabernet Sauvignon: A journey into the world’s most misunderstood red wine

Cabernet sauvignon is the most popular wine grape in the world, but it’s not as simple as it may seem.

What makes it so interesting? Well, it’s got this cool mix of being not too light or too heavy (we call it medium to full-bodied), with a bit of a tannin kick and a refreshing zing. This combo makes it great for sipping right away or letting it chill in your wine rack for a bit.

Imagine Cab Sav like a journey through tasty landscapes – a mix of blackcurrant, blackberry and plums flavours.

In the first of our Fact Box series, where we have partnered with online luxury wine retailer Perfect Cellar to uncover, demystify and enjoy the world of fine wine, we’re going to find out why there’s a whole lot more to this grape that meets the eye.

Through this collaboration The Independent can exclusively offer 25% off all Perfect Cellar’s Cabernet Sauvignon wines, and Perfect Cellar wines with Cabernet Sauvignon as the dominant varietal in the blend. Use the code INDYCAB25

First of all, when savouring any glass of wine, connoisseruers delve into two key aspets: the flavour profile and the structural nuances.

Flavour profile

Primary flavours from the fruits

At the heart of Cabernet Sauvignon lies the distinct flavour of blackcurrant, offering a refreshing cassis note in cooler climates and a juicier, sweeter Ribena-style in warmer regions.

Complemeting the main act are blackberry, blueberry and plum, creating a symphony of black fruits. Last but not least, capiscum or green bell pepper is also common in Cabs.

Primary flavours from the environment

Wines from Australia and select parts of South Africa may surprise your palate with hints of eucalyptus or menthol, adding an intriguing layer. For a rare touch, expect a whisper of smoke, which is an occasionla guest in South African Cabernets.

Secondary flavours from the winemaker’s craft

When matured in oak, Cabernets unfold a medley of vanilla, coconut and cedar notes, adding complexity to the composition.

Tertiary flavours from age

Matured carefully, a cellared Cabernet Sauvignon reveals notes of cocoa, coffee, vegetal tones and a touch of game, a testament to its journey through time.

Structure

(Getty)

The backbone of any wine lies in its structure, composed of five key elements: tannins, acidity, sweetness, alcohol and body. Cabernet Sauvignon, depending on its origin, boasts a medium to full body, high tannins, moderate to high alcohol, a crisp acidity and a dry finish – ingredients that promise not only quality but also the potential for graceful ageing.

Notably, each structural element can influence blending decisions. For instance, Bordeaux often combines Cabernet with Merlot and other red varieties, while Australia showcases examples of Cabernet/Shiraz blends.

As it ages, a Cabernet Sauvignon will see its structure degrading a little. Alcohol will fade a little, thereby its body will be lighter.

Pairing Cabernet Sauvignon with food

While the classic pairing with steak is well known, the key to a stellar match lies in a pinch of salt.

The high acidity of Cabs makes them excellent companions for hearty stews, and vegan-friendly variations elevate pasta dishes with meat-free bolognese or tomato-rich dishes like baked aubergine with tomato and basil.

Wines to try

Briar Ridge Big Bully Cabernet Sauvignon 2021, £37.45 (Perfect Cellar)

Tasting notes:

A brooding red core with a rich cardinal hued rim, the wine opens with classic Napa Cabernet Sauvignon aromatics – ripe cassis, sunburst raspberry, graphite and chapparal surrounded by a balanced frame of new oak. The bold aromatics translate onto the palate seamlessly with more cassis, red liquorice, fresh fennel and mixed berry compote. Integrated yet prominent puckering tannins finish off the wine with a touch of lingering black tea.

Buy now

Briar Ridge Big Bully Cabernet Sauvignon 2021, £37.45 (Perfect Cellar)

Tasting notes:

Deep ruby-purple hue with intense blackcurrant and varietal herbal aromas. On the palate, concentrated blackberry jam and cassis carries through the highly structured resolved tannin framework leading to the linear crisp acidity. Drinking well now or will further develop with medium to long-term cellaring.

Buy now

Château Grand Tayac Margaux 2018, £34.95 (Perfect Cellar)

Tasting notes:

The nose is fresh with cassis, blackberry, and wild red berries, complemented by gray pepper and subtle spices. The palate is well-balanced, slightly tight, and juicy, revealing flavors of cassis, black cherry, and a hint of raspberry. Tannins are well-built, leading to a good length and persistent finish with notes of toasted oak, dark chocolate, and sweet spices.

Buy now

Dornier Donatus Red 2017, £24.65 (Perfect Cellar)

Tasting notes:

This nose is bursting with flavours of blackcurrant and liquorice. The palate is refined and elegant with silky tannins. On the palate flavours of blackberry and cassis are abundant, with hints of dark cherry and a touch of cedar. This wine will age beautifully.

Buy now

Chateau Calvimont Graves 2020 (Perfect Cellar)

Tasting notes:

The nose is strongly marked by fruit and very subtle spicy notes. On the palate, we find greedy notes of wild cherry and wild strawberry. A vintage characterised by its great finesse, aromatic intensity and precision.

Buy now

Meerlust Red 2019, £19.95 (Perfect Cellar)

Tasting notes:

An intense, dark purple colour with a violet rim. Bright and vivacious in the glass, very youthful. The nose is expressive with powerful cassis, plum, exotic spice and hints of floral aromas. On the palate the wine is medium bodied with intense flavours of crushed black fruit, cassis, vanilla and dark chocolate. The tannins are very soft and silky with fresh acidity and a focused, linear flavour profile. The wine has a persistent and long lasting aftertaste.

Buy now

Argiano Non Confunditur Toscana 2019 (Perfect Cellar)

Tasting notes:

Lively ruby red colour with intense aromas or red fruits like plums, cherries with raspberry, blackcurrant and green bell pepper and hints of coffee. On the palate is dry with medium alcohol and well-integrated tannins. The aftertaste is long and persistent.

Buy now

Trivia: do you know the answers?

Q. Who are the “parents” of Cabernet Sauvignon? (Hint, it’s in the name.)

A.Discovered in 1997, Cabernet Sauvignon is a natural cross between Cabernet Franc and Sauvignon Blanc.

Q. What is the only place in the world where you cannot find vines of Cabernet Sauvignon?

A. As the most planted grape globally, it thrives on every continent except Antarctica.

Q. What does Sauvignon mean in French?

A. The term “Sauvignon” translates to “wild” in French.

Good to know

#CabernetDay is celebrated on the last Thursday of August.

And finally, don’t forget; The Independent can exclusively offer 25% off all Perfect Cellar’sCabernet Sauvignon wines, and wines with Cabernet Sauvignon as the dominant varietal in the blend. Use the code INDYCAB25.

In association with Perfect Cellar: The Independent works with Perfect Cellar to bring readers wine choices and will earn commission if readers choose to buy their wines via a link from this independent.co.uk article.