Boris Johnson’s latest outburst is a reminder of what we always knew

A reminder, then, of just how mad an idea it would be to “Bring back Boris”; an idea which arrives, as these things so often do, from his very own incontinent gob.

Sotto voce in the Commons – away from the chamber itself and the Hansard radar – but audible to some, Boris Johnson replied to a plea by the mild-mannered Sir Robert Buckland to back Rishi Sunak’s new Brexit deal with: “F*** the Americans”.

Buckland, a lawyer by trade and somebody who served in Johnson’s government, was making the perfectly reasonable – and valuable – point that bringing the agonies of the Northern Ireland Protocol to an end would also boost British-American relations.

President Biden has made it clear that he won’t tolerate anything that puts peace in Ireland in jeopardy, and implied that, should that occur, America will be unhelpful to the UK in everything from a trade deal (remote anyway) to economic diplomatic support. He is even believed to be making a state visit to the UK in April to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday agreement. We really cannot afford to "f*** the Americans" – or anyone else for that matter.

Like the overgrown spoiled kid Johnson has shown himself to be too many times, his response to any criticism is to throw a little foul-mouthed tantrum. Things are obviously even worse for Johnson these days because his despised successor – a “snake” who betrayed him, in Johnson’s ever-puerile world view – is succeeding where he himself failed.

The imminent breakthrough on the Northern Ireland Protocol should bolster Sunak’s credentials as a statesman; one who will stand up when he feels he is doing the right thing in the national interest, and face down his critics. It will be Sunak, not Johnson, who "got Brexit done" and sorted out the flaws in the Protocol Johnson hurriedly concluded in 2019 (and, reportedly, neither read nor properly understood).

In fact, by the sounds of it, Sunak's critics won’t have much to moan about. The rebellion may well fade away. Another tilt at the leadership and a rapid return to Number 10 seems to slipping away from Johnson.

But more than that, the unwarranted outburst highlights just why his party finally ousted him last year: he is simply intolerable. More than most politicians, everything really is about him, and so rarely the national interest.

He only backed Brexit in the first place not because he actually believed in it (he didn't, whereas the likes of Sunak and Michael Gove did), but because he thought the Leave campaign wouldn’t win and he’d be better placed to succeed David Cameron. That miscalculation, driven by vaulting ambition, is the genesis of our current national crisis. It has cost us dearly, but Johnson got three years in Downing Street out of it.

The truth is we can see that this is Boris Johnson’s attitude to everything – “I don’t give a f*** about anything – except me.” It’s not that Johnson is boorish and uncouth, and dreadfully spoiled; his latest outburst is quite another example of an all-embracing mindset. A personal manifesto, if you like.

He has lied to and betrayed every Tory leader and editor he’s served, his families, his friends and his allies – always temporary arrangements – his party, the Unionists of Northern Ireland, the voters who placed faith in him in 2019, everyone who obeyed the Clive rules, the late Queen over the unlawful prorogation of parliament, and the national interest. That is some ego, but it’s only to expected from someone lives by such a motto.

He has already published two parts of his manifesto: “f*** business!” and now “f*** the Americans!” To that can be added: “f*** the Tory Party; f*** Rishi Sunak; f*** British trade!’”; and a few more expletives to boot.

For those remaining few who still hold a sentimental view of Johnson, they should be aware that he would f*** them over just as soon as look at them, too.