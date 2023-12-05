Boris Johnson, we are told, has spent up to a year preparing in meticulous detail for his defence before the Covid inquiry.

I can understand that: it’s a serious deal – and the accusations against him already levelled by witnesses are heavy. Never before has a prime minister been accused of such callousness – nor such a cavalier attitude to his job of leading the nation.

If Johnson had spent a fraction of the time that he’s now putting into saving his bacon caring for his herd of 65 million during the Covid crisis, far better outcomes would have occurred – and many more people today would still be alive.