It’s raining cats and dogs – and Boris Johnson is getting soaked

Boris Johnson is having to deny having saved some helpless cats and dogs – and no one believes him. That, surely, is the end of the road.

Until this morning, Boris Johnson faced the slim, but nevertheless real, possibility that he might become the first British prime minister to be brought down by a game of Secret Santa. So he will, in some small regard, have been grateful for the arrival of new allegations against him, namely that he personally intervened to have some dogs pushed to the front of the Afghanistan evacuation queue, ahead of actual human soldiers who had fought alongside British forces, and who have now been left to die.

There’s more shame in those allegations, naturally, but there’s more dignity too. That’s a proper scandal. Spending a full week lying about a Downing Street Christmas party that took place at the height of lockdown last year, at which drinks and nibbles were served, and at which guests brought pre-arranged Secret Santa presents for each other, but which now, apparently, did not happen at all? That’s merely an abject humiliation. Sacrificing human beings to save some dogs? That’s a full on disgrace.

Johnson denies the allegations, naturally. And it took him a matter of hours to do so (the Downing Street Christmas party spent a week in the “fully Covid compliant” holding room, before being upgraded to “didn’t-actually-happen” status).

Some background: a Foreign Office official called Raphael Marshall has given evidence to a House of Commons committee that states, unequivocally, that names of Afghan civilians who had assisted the UK had to be removed from evacuation lists because there was “a lack of capacity to process people at the airport”. He then said: “That capacity would later be used to transport animals.”

You will doubtless recall that, at the time of the evacuation of Kabul last year, the vast majority of UK public debate was dedicated to the fate not of thousands of Afghan civilians but the rescue dogs and cats of a former British soldier called Pen Farthing, whose pets were indeed eventually escorted out of Afghanistan on a specially chartered flight, in full view of a large number of very desperate actual human beings of whom many will by now be dead.

(Farthing has, today, responded with his trademark anger to the allegations, deciding to “make bloody crystal clear that not one British soldier was used to get me or the dogs and cats into Kabul airport”. Which is all very well, but no one, and certainly not Raphael Marshall, has made that allegation.)

✕ Pen Farthing Wants to Leave Afghanistan with 200 Rescue Animals

At this point we enter the now trademark realm of Johnsonian wonder. One of Pen Farthing’s colleagues, Dominic Dyer, has been on the radio calmly explaining that Boris Johnson definitely did get involved, that Farthing’s charity had been able to approach Carrie Johnson, through the Conservative Animal Welfare Foundation, and that he is absolutely certain that it was Johnson’s direct intervention that allowed for Farthing’s cats and dogs to be rescued.

So the suggestion is that, when it became clear that large numbers of the British public cared more about some cats and dogs than they did about Afghan people, Johnson intervened to save them. But now that large numbers of the British public are appalled by the idea he would do such a thing, it turns out he didn’t.

He has called suggestions he did intervene “complete nonsense”. Which they may well be. But then he also, not that long ago, claimed he was only shutting down parliament not to force through Brexit in an entirely underhand way because it was “time for a new Queen’s speech”. The supreme court, like various employers who have sacked him down the years, decided he was lying.

This being, for the time being, a functioning democracy, it will be up to the public, in the end, to decide if they can believe a word he says, which they most certainly can’t. Currently, they are being asked to believe that a Christmas party at which food and drink were served, which went on ‘til gone midnight, and had its own Secret Santa, didn’t actually happen. And they’re also being asked to believe he did nothing to help save some cats and dogs, and the people from the cats and dogs charity are lying when they say he did.

Johnson is a lucky politician. But luck doesn’t last forever, and not everything can be blagged away. When you’ve bullsh*tted yourself into a corner in which you’re having to actively deny having saved some helpless animals and no one believes you, then it’s possible you really are stuck.