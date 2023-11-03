What’s really behind GB News signing Boris as the voice of Brexit Britain

Those who can, do. Those who can’t, end up working for GB News.

In a pleasing piece of synchronicity, Boris Johnson’s latest career, as a TV presenter working for a man called Paul Marshall, was announced just before what was left of his reputation as prime minister was being forensically shredded in the evidence before the Covid inquiry.

“It was the wrong crisis for this prime minister’s skillset,” was how his former comms guy, Lee Cain, evaded the key question of whether Johnson was up to the job.